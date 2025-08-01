Eugenio Suarez is not returning to the Seattle Mariners as just a familiar face who left fans with some positive memories. He is the big midseason acquisition handpicked to finally launch the franchise into genuine title contention. Admittedly, that sounds like an exceptionally bold statement given the team's lack of playoffs success and the third baseman's streaky nature, but in a seemingly wide-open American League, one impactful addition can be the difference between another inactive October and an unforgettable postseason showing.

Seattle did not see Suarez as that type of game-changer in November of 2023, trading him to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-handed relief pitcher Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. The Venezuelan slugger is not the same player he was in his second season with Seattle, bearing a closer resemblance to the man who posted a .930 OPS with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019. His love for the Emerald City has not changed, though. Actually, it appears stronger than ever.

“The emotion was high,” Suarez told reporters, via Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, after the M's acquired him back from the D-backs late Wednesday night. “Security people are happy to see me, and the fans, when I walk around, they cheer for me and call my name. It feels great.

“It's something that is very special for me because they {didn't forget me}… This city really deserves a championship. That's my goal. I came here not to be a superhero or anything like that. My goal is to win, keep doing my best and give the championship to the Seattle Mariners.”

Geno has mentioned multiple times how grateful he is for Mariners fans and how much he wants to win a World Series in Seattle. https://t.co/t3KuIhW3Ls pic.twitter.com/DBaTx0ipuO — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) July 31, 2025

Eugenio Suarez is back for some unfinished business with Mariners

Those are the impassioned responses fan bases yearn to hear. They want to know that the millionaire athletes care as much as they do. Eugenio Suarez is leaving no doubt about the love he has for the franchise and city. The two-time All-Star posted a .234 batting average with 53 home runs, 183 RBIs and a .751 OPS in two seasons with the Mariners. He is performing at a whole other level in 2025.

Despite batting a modest .248 and enduring a recent slump, Suarez has been one of the top offensive contributors in baseball. He belted 36 homers, which are the most by any player traded during the season, while also posting a .576 slugging percentage and .897 OPS with the Diamondbacks this year. His 87 RBIs are tied for the MLB lead with AL MVP candidate and new/old teammate Cal Raleigh. The Mariners believe that superb production will carry over into T-Mobile Park.

Is Seattle positioned for a monumental run?

When surveying a stacked lineup card that now features Raleigh, Suarez, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, along with a talented starting rotation, Suarez's World Series ambitions do not sound that crazy. Quite the contrary. This club is arguably as balanced as it has been during Jerry Dipoto's decade-long tenure with the M's. Perhaps more importantly, though, there is love in the air.

The Suarez-Seattle romance is back on at full force. Dipoto paid a decent price for it, sending first baseman Tyler Locklear and pitchers Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos to Arizona in exchange for the veteran right-handed hitter. But an organization cannot reverse its fortune without taking action. Suarez and the Mariners have the opportunity to make history together. Though, before the team can focus on getting to its first-ever World Series, it must clinch a playoff berth.

Seattle ( 57-52) is deadlocked with the Texas Rangers for the third and final AL Wild Card slot. The divisional foes are squaring off Thursday night in T-Mobile Park, in what is Suarez's grand return.