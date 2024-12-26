It’s a nice favorite role for the Los Angeles Chargers as they try to navigate their way into the playoffs. And they got a J.K. Dobbins injury update as Gus Edwards got ruled out for the game against the Patriots.

Dobbins moved into questionable territory, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Chargers ruled out RB Gus Edwards for Saturday’s game vs the Patriots and are listing RB JK Dobbins as questionable.”

The Chargers enter Sunday’s road tilt with a record of 9-6 on the season. They will have the dreaded 1 p.m. (EST) start time for a West Coast team.

Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins has a chance to return

The Chargers opened the 21-day window for Dobbins to return from IR. The standout running back has been sidelined since Week 12 with an MCL sprain. It is yet another injury in a long line of injuries for Dobbins.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Dobbins has looked better in practice recently, according to a post on X by Alex Insdorf.

“I thought he looked really good,” Roman said. “Looked really fresh. Thought he had some real spring in his step. I thought it was a good day for him.”

Chargers in a chase for the playoffs

Getting Dobbins back could be a huge boost for a running game that has struggled to find success without him. Combine that with the emergence of Ladd McConkey as a standout wide receiver and the Chargers’ offense could be dynamic to finish the regular season and into the playoffs.

Harbaugh doesn’t shy away from postseason talk, according to chargers.com.

“Oh yeah, we look at the standings, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “They are very important. We're fighting for our playoff lives.”

And the Chargers don’t worry about other contenders, he said.

“It'd be great if somebody else doesn't win, but you can't count on that,” Harbaugh said. “It's something you don't count on. You've got to win the games yourselves. That's what you have to do. Can't really spend any energy hoping a team messes up.”