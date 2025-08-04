Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen met with his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, over the weekend, and speculation is that a reunion could be in the making. On Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed some details about the meeting, and it sounds like he is interested in potentially adding Allen to the roster.

Reports indicate that Harbaugh, who is 61 years old, stated that the meeting with Allen was a good one, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Although that may be the case, Harbaugh did not reveal whether the Chargers plan to sign Allen or not.

“Jim Harbaugh said the visit with Keenan Allen ‘went well.' Did not provide any update on when a deal could be signed.”

Additionally, Harbaugh claimed that the 33-year-old wide receiver looked good during his workout with the team, per Kris Rhim of ESPN. The veteran coach admitted it's not technically his choice to possibly sign Allen, and said that ultimately, it is up to general manager Joe Hortiz to get a deal done if the Chargers plan to do so.

“Jim Harbaugh said that Keenan Allen's workout went well. Said Allen did ‘Keenan Allen things' and is hopeful that a deal gets done, but leaving that up to GM Joe Hortiz and Allen's representation.”

Allen played the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers. He was a part of the franchise when it was still located in San Diego, California. The front office elected to trade the six-time Pro Bowler to the Chicago Bears after hiring Jim Harbaugh as head coach.

Keenan Allen served as a top pass option in Chicago in the 2024-25 campaign. However, it was a bit of a down year in terms of yardage, but his touchdowns were on par with Caleb Williams throwing him the ball. Allen ended his lone season with the Bears, totaling 70 receptions, 744 yards, and seven touchdowns.