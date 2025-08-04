Like most NFL teams, the Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with injury concerns. However, Derwin James is hyping the possibility of the team re-signing wide receiver Keenan Allen. Also, James has a goal for 2025, setting his sights on the safety sack record.

James didn’t put a low bar in front of himself, according to Up & Adams.

Kay Adams asked if double-digit sacks are the target.

“Oh yeah, trying to stack the days,” James replied. “You have success by coming out here and stacking the days. And Coach Minter does a great job of putting that on us and letting us know. Hey man, you may have one good game, you may have two good games. But being able to consistently stack the days, that’s what I’m trying to do. Stack the season, stack the performances. So just keep it going. That’s definitely one of my goals I want to reach.”

Chargers safety Derwin James ready to cut loose

James led all NFL safeties in 2024 with 5.5 quarterback sacks. That set a career high for the 29-year-old former first-round pick. James has racked up four Pro Bowl appearances, including a first-team All-Pro honor in his rookie season in 2018.

The sack record for a safety is 9.5, set by Jamal Adams in 2020 with the Seahawks. Rodney Harrison holds the career record with 30.5. James has totaled 17 in his career.

The Chargers apparently think James will have a banner year in 2025, according to chargers.com.

“He hasn't even reached his ceiling, there's so much there for him,” Fuller said. “And the greatest thing is he wants it more than anybody. Those are the people that inspire you to be better, just to find ways.

“Sometimes it's not a technique. But it's perspective and using his experiences and the defensive staff's experience and Coach Harbaugh's to try to help and keep elevating him. You could tell he's excited for it. You can tell they did a great job with him last year. But there's still a lot more out there for him.”

James will work under the tutelage of Adam Fuller, the Chargers’ new safeties coach. Fuller said he’s glad to get to coach a talented group.

“(This job) checked all the boxes,” Fuller said. “I tried to be very intentional with knowing what I was looking for, taking pride in knowing what it was going to be. When (defensive coordinator) Jesse (Minter) and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh offered me the job, it took me about one sentence to [let him] know I was coming.”

Fuller said players like James give position coaches an advantage.

“It was not a secret to me who was here,” Fuller said about the group. “I don't want to say it was the reason I wanted to be here, but it definitely was an advantage.”