The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert have been impressed by the impact rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith has made early in training camp. However, many predict that the fifth-round prospect could be the biggest loser of the team's recent signing of Keenan Allen.

Although Lambert-Smith has been the team's biggest standout of the offseason, he is likely to suffer from the team signing Allen on Tuesday, ESPN's Khris Rhim speculates. Allen is not guaranteed a return to the starting lineup, but he will likely be a key offensive contributor, which would further bury Lambert-Smith on the depth chart.

Lambert-Smith has impressed the team throughout the offseason, culminating with a stellar performance against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame game. Yet, he already figured to be facing an uphill battle, with Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis all ostensibly ahead of him on the depth chart. Adding Allen to the group only further muddles the situation.

It is not difficult to gauge that the best days are behind the 33-year-old Allen. Regardless, Allen racked up 744 receiving yards in 2024, second on the Chicago Bears behind DJ Moore. The veteran played a key role as a safety blanket for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, but still found himself without a job until late in training camp.

Chargers reunite Justin Herbert with Keenan Allen in free agency

Allen now returns to the franchise that originally drafted him, but he will not simply return to his former role. The longtime slot receiver will have to work his way back up the depth chart, with Ladd McConkey thriving in that role as a rookie in 2024.

Chargers spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers before getting traded to the Bears ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Interestingly, Los Angeles used the pick they received in exchange for Allen to move up and select McConkey in the second round.

Signing Allen was the second reunion the Chargers have attempted in the offseason. Los Angeles previously brought Mike Williams back to the team, only to have the 30-year-old shockingly retire after getting placed on the physically unable to perform list.