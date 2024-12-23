The Los Angeles Chargers are surprisingly in a great spot to make the playoffs in the AFC with just two games left in the regular season, but Jim Harbaugh and company aren't satisfied with any participation trophies.

The Chargers are still looking to improve their roster as they get ready to square off with some of the AFC's top teams in the postseason. On Monday, Harbaugh and company added former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson to their practice squad. To make room for Jackson on the roster, the Chargers released running back John Kelly, according to the team in a social media post.

Jackson spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Bears before playing nine games for the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season.

Jackson looked like a future superstar at the beginning of his career in Chicago and he thrived as the free safety in Vic Fangio's defense. The former Alabama standout emerged as one of the best ball hawks in the NFL in the late 2010's. In his first two seasons, Jackson picked off eight passes and returned three of them for touchdowns while also adding 21 pass breakups. During those two seasons, Jackson also forced three fumbles, recovered four and returned two for touchdowns, bringing his total to five defensive touchdowns in 2017 and 2018.

Jackson was named a First Team All-Pro in 2018 as a second-year player and made another Pro Bowl in 2019 before his play began to decline. He had a bounce-back season in 2022, picking off four passes, before injuries and a decline in productivity led the Bears to move on from him after the 2023 season.

Jackson started four games and appeared in nine for the Ravens this season, filling in for a secondary that has been banged up over the course of the season. In those nine games, Eddie Jackson recorded 30 tackles and had one pass breakup before Baltimore waived him near the end of November.