Robert Sarver was virtually forced to sell the Phoenix Suns after his workplace scandals and the sale ultimately netted him a pretty penny. The sale with mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia valued the team at a $4 billion valuation with a huge chunk of that total going straight to Sarver’s pocket. That isn’t sitting well with former Suns icon Charles Barkley.

In a recent tirade on Inside the NBA, the former league MVP called the entire ordeal unjust given that what was supposed to be punishment has seemingly turned into a blessing in disguise for Robert Sarver.

“That’s not fair. That ain’t right,” said Barkley of Robert Sarver benefitting from the Suns sale. “He paid $400 million for that team. I don’t know the guy … but for him to pay $400 million for a team, do really, really bad things behind the scenes and they force him to sell it, and he gets $4 billion? I want that deal. There’s not a single person in the world not like, ‘wait a minute, where’s the punishment?’

“I got a business. It was worth $400 million and I was harassing women and being racist at work. And they’re like, ‘Well, we don’t want you here no more. We’re going to give you $4 billion.’ I love the NBA. It’s given me every single thing in my life. But this is not right, man. This is not right, period.”

From a karmic standpoint, Charles Barkley certainly has a point in that it just doesn’t sit right for Robert Sarver to come out as a winner in a sense after being pushed to sell the Suns.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
LeBron James. Charles Barkley, Lakers, Inside the NBA

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Inside the NBA clowning Charles Barkley again

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Charles Barkley, Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton, Suns

Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Deandre Ayton, Suns, Monty Williams

Suns center Deandre Ayton clears the air after heated exchange with Monty Williams in loss vs. Wizards

Jedd Pagaduan ·

But in reality, it was truly the best that the league could do. They couldn’t possibly take away his ownership stake without allowing him to gain compensation. The only leverage they did have was forcing him out of the exclusive club of NBA owners who have a front-row seat, both literally and figuratively, to the NBA.

If the allegations were all true, does Sarver deserve to be celebrated as a human being? Nope. But is he a savvy investor for his purchase of the Suns? Definitely.