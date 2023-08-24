Charles Barkley was reported to have signed a massive 10-year contract with Warner Brothers Discovery [WBD] to remain on Inside the NBA and NBA on TNT pre and post-game coverage. However, Barkley wants it to be clear that he has no intention of working all 10 of those years, reports Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina.

“Well, yes. But they [WBD] wanted me to let people know I wasn't leaving, like, next week. There's no chance in hell I'm gonna be working when I'm 70. Zero. But they said, ‘Hey let's just make people think you're gonna hang around.'”

“I'll be honest with you. The only thing that keeps me up at night is trying to figure out when's the best time to walk away. Because the one thing you don't want to do is stay too long.”

Although Barkley gives no indication that he will be leaving soon, it is evident that he does intend to be off of the screen under the next 10 years. Barkley goes on to say that his biggest motivator is that he wants to not work towards the end of his life and spend time doing things such as hanging with his grandkids.

“First of all, it's really awesome that I’m 60. I never thought I'd see 60. And for me, I know that, and I don't mean to be morbid, I'm not worried about death. If I had to go tomorrow, man, I've had a good run. I think, for me, I don't wanna be working at the end of my life.”

All this is to say that fans of the NBA and Charles Barkley in general should enjoy the legendary player and analyst while they still can. Sooner rather than later, Barkley is going to sail off into the sunset and enjoy retirement.