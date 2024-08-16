The 2024-25 NBA schedule release sheds some insight on what's to come leading into the new season. Expectations for the Charlotte Hornets are more optimistic with the new regime in place to take off. Jeff Peterson spent the offseason amassing more young talent through the draft and getting veterans on the roster to build around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. The two of them will need to make All-Star level kind of leaps to keep this team competitive. Optimism isn't enough to win games though, but there are expectations for this team moving forward. Let's dive into a few Hornets bold predictions.

LaMelo Ball will return to an All-Star level as long as he's able

When healthy, Ball is a productive high-level guard. He was an All-Star in just his second season in 2022 after winning Rookie of the Year the prior season. The potential is there for Ball to have a similar impact as some of the other young emerging guards out in the Eastern Conference. Think of Jalen Brunson or Tyrese Haliburton with their respective teams. Both guys are able to career the offense from a playmaking and scoring standpoint.

The pieces on both the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are more established veterans, but Ball can spur the growth in the Queen City. The ankle issues have hobbled Ball early on in his career, but there is still plenty of time for him to dominate in his role and show he is capable of being the Hornets' best player. The East does have a few guards that will be deserving of an All-Star appearance in 2025 for sure, but Ball is up to par with them. Barring no setbacks, this is an attainable goal for him.

Brandon Miller will lead the Hornets in scoring in year two

Despite the return of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges being another solid scoring option, Brandon Miller's sophomore season should be one to remember. After being the second overall pick behind Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, it's easy to forget that Miller had a good rookie season. He averaged 17.3 points per game, which was second behind Wembanyama, and led rookies in made threes per game at 2.5. He did that while being the main focus at the top of scouting reports since Ball was out and Bridges was finding his way back into the offense after sitting out for weeks to serve his suspension.

Miller was the focal point of the offense for the bulk of the season. So entering year two with a healthy Ball and a revamped roster should help him carry the scoring load for year two. Think low to mid-20s for what we could see him do next to the rest of the talent. His teammates will likely even start deferring to him as he grows into the bonafide number-one scoring option.

Play-In tournament appearance

The Eastern Conference isn't as loaded as the West, so this isn't as farfetched a prediction as it might sound. Realistically, Charlotte is still a few pieces or years away from being a mainstay in the playoff picture on a yearly basis. Play-In tournament seems like a safe prediction though to see if they can prove that they are ready for a taste of basketball into mid-to-late April.

The Celtics, Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic could be safe locks for the postseason in 2025. That still leaves one slot open for Charlotte to have an opportunity, or two depending on seeding, to fight for a playoff berth.

It's hard to picture Charlotte winning fewer games than the prior year if they're healthy. Ball, Miller, and Bridges make up the big three for this team, but there's other pieces that just fit well around them. Like Mark and Grant Williams in their frontcourt. Each prediction is on the assumption that they will be healthy for the majority of the season. If their key guys can weather what will be a long 82-game storm, Charlotte could turn some heads in 2025.