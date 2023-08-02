Anthony Davis is arguably one of the best centers in the NBA today when healthy. He is an NBA champion, an eight-time All-Star, and a four-time All-NBA First Team selection. Throughout his NBA career, he is averaging 24.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Given his accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Anthony Davis' $1.4 million car collection.

Despite his 6-foot-10 stature, Davis only has one SUV. Most of the cars he owns are luxury sedans and sports cars. Given that the NBA champion rakes in lucrative paychecks from the Lakers and his endorsements, money is certainly not an issue for Davis. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davis has a net worth of around $130 million. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Anthony Davis' car collection.

1. Mercedes-Benz GLS Class

Davis is a father of three children. As a result, the Mercedes-Benz GLS Class is absolutely perfect for family outings. With comfortable seats and even a Champagne refrigerator, the Davis family should have no worries about long drives together.

Although it's the cheapest car in Davis' collection at $70,150, the Mercedes-Benz GLS Class is no slouch. Powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the car can go as fast as 130 mph.

For more photos of the car, go to the Mercedes-Benz website.

2. Mercedes-Benz S550

Although it can still be a family car, the Mercedes-Benz S550 is considered a luxury sedan, which should allow Davis to drive around the streets of Los Angeles with style.

Equipped with a 4.7L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Mercedes-Benz S550 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. As the second Mercedes in this list, Davis shelled out $96,400.

For more photos of the car, check out this review.

3. Porsche Panamera

Apart from having a Mercedes, Davis also has a Porsche. The Porsche Panamera is equipped with a powerful 2.9L twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Priced at $130,650, Davis can certainly outrun a lot of vehicles with the Panamera. In fact, it reaches a maximum speed of 186 mph.

For more photos of the car, see this review.

4. Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Not one, but two Porsches are what Davis wants. The $162,900 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is also a force to be reckoned with. Powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged H-6 engine, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS can go as fast as 193 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

With a car like this one, Davis should easily stand out in the streets of Los Angeles. Furthermore, the top-down feature should bold well for his 6-10 frame.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For more photos of the car, go to the Porsche website.

5. Mercedes Maybach S Class

While Davis has two Porsches, the eight-time All-Star also has a trio of Mercedes. Among the three, it's the Mercedes Maybach S Class that tops it all, at least in terms of price. The Mercedes Maybach S Class is valued at $194,450.

Sticking to the Mercedes brand, the Mercedes Maybach S Class also lives up to the price. The premium sedan is equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a 6.0L twin-turbocharged V12 engine, this allows it to produce 621 in horsepower and 664 lb.-ft. in torque.

For more photos of the car, check out the Mercedes-Benz website.

6. Ferrari California

Given Davis' passion for cars, it isn't surprising to find a Ferrari in his garage. In fact, Davis loves to drive his Ferrari California around the streets of Los Angeles.

Priced at $206,500, it is certainly one of Davis' most expensive cars in his garage. However, the features having a swift seven-speed automatic transmission combined with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds make it seem worth it. In fact, it can also go as fast as 193 mph.

For more photos of the car, see the Ferrari website.

7. Bentley Continental GT Convertible

Aside from the Ferrari California, Davis also owns a $246,600 Bentley Continental GT Convertible. Powered by a 6.0L twin-turbocharged engine, the convertible certainly deserves a place in the NBA champion's car collection.

With the Bentley Continental GT Convertible, Davis can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Furthermore, it can also reach a top speed of 207 mph.

For more photos of the car, check out the Bentley website.

8. Rolls-Royce Wraith

The Rolls-Royce Wraith easily combines premium design and performance into a vehicle. Apart from its good-looking interior and exterior designs, the top-of-the-line sedan is also powered by a 6.6L twin-turbocharged V12 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission system.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is easily the most expensive vehicle in Davis' collection, being valued at $331,300. However, Davis probably has some good experiences while taking this one for a spin.

For more photos of the car, read Car and Driver review.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Anthony Davis' $1.4 million car collection.