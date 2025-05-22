As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a crucial offseason centered around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, potential roster upgrades are beginning to emerge. In a recent episode of his podcast, Buha’s Block, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha highlighted several guard options the Lakers could pursue, including former Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton.

Buha referenced fellow reporter Dan Woike in raising Melton’s name, saying he liked the fit, particularly on a veteran minimum contract. He also mentioned Dante Exum, a former client of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, as another potential target.

“Guards off the top of my head… I did hear Dan Woike mention De’Anthony Melton and I like that name. Dante Exum, a former Rob Pelinka client, [I] like that name too,” Buha said. “Exum, I view him more as like a fifth guard, I would not want him as the primary addition.”

Buha revisited the Melton idea later in the segment, noting that while the 26-year-old comes with injury concerns, he represents a potentially high-value addition.

“Melton, there’s some risk just with him coming off the injury, but I think he’s an upside play especially for a vet minimum contract – could outperform it,” Buha said. “People forget because he got injured with the Warriors, but he was one of their best defensive players to start the season. He was a big reason for that start… he was a big driving force behind that before he got injured. So, I think he is that type of – certainly a rotation caliber player. I don’t think he’s quite a starting level on a championship contender, but a good rotation guard that there was some clear downside with it, but for a vet minimum contract you could do worse.”

De'Anthony Melton, Dante Exum viewed as low-risk backcourt options as Lakers explore depth moves

Melton played in just six games for Golden State during the 2024-25 season before suffering a torn ACL. He was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets. In those six appearances, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc in 20.2 minutes per contest.

Exum, now 29, spent this past season with the Dallas Mavericks and played a key reserve role during their run to the 2024 NBA Finals. He has existing chemistry with Doncic from their time in Dallas and could serve as a depth option in Los Angeles. Exum appeared in 20 games, averaging 8.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game in 18.6 minutes while shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.4% from three-point range.

The Lakers, who ended their 2024-25 season with a first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, are expected to make multiple roster adjustments this summer. With a need for backcourt depth, both Melton and Exum could emerge as cost-effective additions as Los Angeles looks to reshape its rotation around James and Doncic.