The Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking for ways to improve their roster after a five-give first round playoff exit vs the Minnesota Timberwolves this spring. The Lakers' season took a 180-degree turn after the February trade of Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, but ultimately, concerns about the team's lack of frontcourt depth and defensive versatility manifested against Minnesota.

While most expect the plan for the Lakers moving forward to be to tailor the roster around Doncic's strengths and weaknesses, that isn't stopping some from wondering if Los Angeles could enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes this offseason.

Recently, Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic was asked on his YouTube channel if he would consider trading Doncic for Antetokounmpo.

“I think you could make the argument,” said Buha. “…I think Giannis is currently the better player. I don't think that's always been the case… they are pretty close in my opinion, but the big factor for me is that Luka's four years younger than Giannis. Giannis has been a beacon of health, but you wonder how long that can sustain… I would rather bet on the long-term upside and the longer window with Luka.”

An interesting idea for the Lakers

To be clear, there is no indication whatsoever that the Lakers actually would consider trading Doncic for Antetokounmpo this offseason. Still, there have been concerns about Doncic's conditioning that could start to grow louder moving forward, in addition to the fact that his fit with James and Austin Reaves isn't exactly seamless.

Add to this the defensive weaknesses that Doncic displayed vs the Timberwolves, and it's easy to see why Antetokounmpo might be a more attractive option at the current moment.

Still, as Buha pointed out, Doncic is four years younger than Antetokounmpo and is coming off of a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 34, 10, and 10, leading his team to the NBA Finals in the process.

Those aren't the kind of players you look to trade.

Unless you're Nico Harrison.