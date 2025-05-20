Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 season came to an unceremonious end with a five game loss in the first round of the playoffs vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss opened up questions about the future of LeBron James with the franchise at 40 years old, although there are no indications at this point that the superstar is going anywhere this offseason.

In the meantime, James has gotten back to his podcast hosting duties alongside Hall of Famer Steve Nash as part of their “Mind The Game” podcast, which used to be co-hosted by Lakers coach JJ Redick.

One of the topics discussed on a recent episode was the dramatic shift in how the game is played today versus previous eras, and James weighed in on the debate with a message for NBA fans.

“We’re listening, fans. I want you all to know that. We hear you. We always want to make sure the game of basketball is viewed from your point of view — that you love the product,” said James. “We’re always trying to improve. But the game changes. The conversation of ‘I wish the game was like it used to be’ — it’s too far gone. Everything changes.”

Some common gripes about the modern game include a perceived overreliance on three-point shots as well as a decrease in the physicality that defined previous eras like the 1990s. However, these playoffs have certainly seen an uptick in physical play, with flagrant fouls and skirmishes seen seemingly on a nightly basis throughout the first month of this postseason.

Meanwhile, James and the Lakers can only watch as the team that eliminated them–Minnesota–gets ready to compete in its second straight conference finals. The final four is comprised of the Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Oklahoma Thunder this year, meaning that one of these franchises will be getting its first championship in a very long time–or maybe ever.

Perhaps that more than anything speaks to the changes in the game that LeBron James was referencing.