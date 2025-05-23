The Iowa State men's basketball team watched a once promising campaign turn to dust due to injury troubles, while the football Cyclones enjoyed arguably their best season ever but missed out on a momentous Playoff berth after a blowout loss to Arizona State in the Big 12 title game. Despite those disappointing endings, both programs should be beaming with pride after seeing what two of their former student athletes, Tyrese Haliburton and Brock Purdy, have recently accomplished.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback signed a big five-year, $265 million contract extension earlier in the week, and the Indiana Pacers point guard continues to stun the masses during the 2025 NBA playoffs. The two former Ames standouts could be in the same building on Friday night.

Following Haliburton's tremendously clutch performance in the Pacers' 138-135 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which included one of the wildest buckets in NBA history and a controversial celebration, Purdy hinted that he might show up in person to support his friend and former classmate.

“We're going to have to find out, he coyly said in an interview with 95.7 The Game's “Willard and Dibs,” via NBC Sports Bay Area's Jordan Elliott. “There's no promises right now, but this would be an amazing opportunity to go and support my guy, that's right.”

Brock Purdy is in awe of Tyrese Haliburton

Whether or not the 2023 Pro Bowl selection makes it to Madison Square Garden for Game 2, he is clearly enthused for Haliburton's postseason surge. The two men attended Iowa State together from 2018-20 and have maintained their bond in the years since. They have each supported one another throughout their respective ascensions in the professional sports world.

After seeing the two-time All-Star erupt in crunch time versus both the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the prior rounds, Purdy had no doubt about the game-tying shot Haliburton threw up against the Knicks at the end of regulation, which took a magically high bounce off the rim before it plopped through the cup.

“We knew that was going in from the moment it left his hands, lets be real,” Brock Purdy said. “I'm so excited for him and what he's done this playoff run so far. Just the competitive nature that Tyrese has, the energy that he brings to this team. I'm pulling for him and I hope they can pull off the whole thing, man. That would be awesome and I'm pulling for him.”

The Pacers have captivated the country and caused many hearts to skip a beat late in games. Tyrese Haliburton has been the top guy this postseason, scoring 31 points and 11 assists in Indiana's latest triumph, but the entire group oozes grit. Still, it would not hurt to have a little more underdog mojo courtside during Game 2.

The former Mr. Irrelevant does not have much time to decide if he will be there, with the action tipping off on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.