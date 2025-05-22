As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a critical offseason centered around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, questions continue to circulate about James’ long-term future with the franchise. In the latest episode of his podcast, Buha’s Block, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha offered a candid assessment of James’ current standing with the team, calling the relationship “a little frosty” in recent years.

“I mean, I think there’s always a chance that LeBron could walk,” Buha said. “As we’ve reported at The Athletic multiple times — and it hasn’t just been me, Sam Amick has also reported this — the relationship has been a little frosty at times. It hasn’t always been the warmest over the past couple of years. But I’ve said it before: I think LeBron’s going to be a Laker next year. The only question is whether he’s opting in or opting out and re-signing.”

James holds a $52.2 million player option for the 2025-26 season. While he has yet to publicly commit to either opting in or testing free agency, the Lakers’ plans for the offseason likely hinge on his decision. Buha’s remarks, though not new, highlight an undercurrent of tension that has reportedly existed between James and the organization since early in his Lakers tenure.

Lakers face critical offseason as LeBron James enters year 23 with future, roster moves in question

James, who turns 41 later this year, would be entering his 23rd NBA season and potentially his eighth with Los Angeles — his longest stretch with any team. Despite his age, James remained highly productive during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game. He shot 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc across 70 games, helping lead the Lakers to a 50-win season and a sixth-place finish in MVP voting.

However, the season ended in disappointment for Los Angeles, as they were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. The result has triggered speculation about roster restructuring and whether James would consider taking a pay cut to help the front office add depth around him and Doncic.

The Lakers acquired Doncic from the Mavericks in a blockbuster trade at the deadline, sending Anthony Davis to Dallas. With James and Doncic now leading the roster, the team faces mounting pressure to build a competitive supporting cast capable of contending for a championship before James’ eventual retirement.

Though Buha emphasized he still expects James to remain in Los Angeles, the comments signal that internal dynamics could influence how the Lakers approach their offseason strategy — including contract negotiations, free agency decisions, and their use of the mid-level exception or veteran minimums.

The Lakers’ path forward remains closely tied to James’ presence, and until a formal decision is made regarding his option, speculation will likely continue throughout the summer.