As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a pivotal offseason focused on building around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, speculation continues to swirl about potential roster additions. One name drawing attention is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box, an NBA executive suggested there will be no shortage of interest in the 37-year-old veteran. The executive noted that Lopez’s experience and floor-spacing ability remain valuable commodities across the league.

“There’ll be plenty of interest in him,” the executive said, before jokingly adding, “I’m sure the Lakers have already talked to him.”

Brook Lopez viewed as potential fit for Lakers amid frontcourt need and playoff shortcomings

The Lakers’ need for a reliable center became more apparent during their first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles struggled to protect the paint and lacked consistent rim protection. Adding Lopez — one of the NBA’s premier shot blockers and a proven stretch-five — could address a key area of weakness.

Lopez completed his 17th NBA season in 2024-25, continuing to serve as a key interior presence for the Bucks. He averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc over 80 appearances. His ability to anchor a defense and stretch the floor offensively could fit seamlessly alongside Doncic and James.

The Bucks, meanwhile, face several key decisions this summer after falling short in the postseason. Lopez, who has spent the past seven seasons in Milwaukee, could draw offers from contenders seeking veteran help in the frontcourt.

The Lakers are expected to explore multiple options to reinforce their rotation, especially at the center position. While the focus of many rumors has centered on star acquisitions, Lopez presents a more practical and cost-effective target who could immediately contribute on both ends of the floor.