Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic faced a lot of backlash from NBA fans after his team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. More specifically, the 26-year-old's conditioning was called into question, including subtle comments from Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

It didn't stop there for Doncic. Multiple players in this year's draft class chose both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards above him. Both of the other stars are in the Western Conference Finals while Doncic and the Lakers are planning their offseason.

Hearing that the prospects prefer both Gilgeous-Alexander and Edwards over Doncic is surprising, given the amount of success he has enjoyed in his career. However, his condition in the postseason proved Nico Harrison correct when it comes to why the Mavericks moved on from their franchise centerpiece.

Walter Clayton Jr. and other top prospects were brutal towards Doncic. Not a single one picked him before the other two options, according to House of Highlights.

Start | Bench | Cut

SGA, LUKA, ANT. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kTfZr7zsE1 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Doncic is the most accomplished of the three players, recency bias does not favor him. Just last year, Doncic led the Mavericks to the Finals, albeit losing to the Boston Celtics. One year later, fans question his commitment to being the best version of himself.

An offseason alongside LeBron James and Redick should help Doncic enter the season in better shape. That, combined with a roster better suited to his needs, has fans confident that the former All-Star will have a bounce back season. If he doesn't, though, things could get really bad really fast.

Playing in a city like Los Angeles means accepting the fact that fans have high hopes every season. The Lakers have almost always had a top-tier star lead the way for them throughout franchise history. The team believes Doncic can fill that role and be that player for this team moving forward.

Fans expect James to play at least one more season. However, the pressure is on Doncic to prove that he belongs amongst the NBA's best.