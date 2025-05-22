Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a dwindling breed of player that made the transition from high school to the NBA when he was selected out of Lower Merion with the 13th overall pick in the 1996 Draft. While he didn't end up with his selected team in the Charlotte Hornets, many knew he was going to be a star long before he stepped foot on a professional court. It's now being reported that his “Lower Merion” Nike Kobe 5 sneakers will return in 2026.

During his senior season at Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant averaged 30.8 PPG, 12 RPG, 6.5 APG, and four steals per game, leading the team to a 31-3 record. He's also etched into the history books as Southeastern Pennsylvania's all-time leading scorer with 2,883 points.

In 2010, at the height of Bryant's signature Nike Kobe basketball line, the Kobe 5 was released in an exclusive “Lower Merion Aces Away” colorway to honor the burgundy of the alma mater. More than 15 years later, we're now expecting to see a Protro release back into the public.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Lower Merion”

Nike Kobe 5 “Lower Merion Aces – Away” Protro Expected Spring 2026 😳 pic.twitter.com/TPD5yCBBYW — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

🚨 Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Lower Merion Aces” releasing in 2026! 🚨 (2010 release pictured) pic.twitter.com/qLT3FlE6pM — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The “Lower Merion Away” Nike Kobe 5 Protro will be returning in Spring 2026 Nike Kobe 5 Protro

IM0557-001

Metallic Silver/Team Red/White

$190

Spring 2026 w/ @sneakermarketro pic.twitter.com/yeqRb3cXsX — Brandon (@brandon1an) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet



This upcoming Nike Kobe 5 will don the hues of Metallic Silver/Team Red-White in accordance with the original release. Metallic silver covers the main panels all throughout the Nike Flywire, toebox, and heel cap. We see white along the midsole split by a carbon fiber plate and dipped in Team Red along the front. Team Red is contrasted throughout the synthetic weave up through the lace eyelets. The speckled laces and sockliner match the look.

Finer details will include red Mamba logos on each tongue, Kobe Bryant's signature along each heel plate, as well as the Lower Merion Aces Logo stitched onto the back heel. All in all, it's great to see these release once again as 2010 pairs are nearly impossible to come by in the aftermarket.

The “Lower Merion” Nike Kobe 5 is reported to be releasing sometime during the spring season of 2026 for a standard retail tag of $190. While there's no official word just yet, expect releases for the upcoming year to drop steadily as Nike continues to push retro Kobe Bryant models.