Iker Casillas has an amazing car collection. Casillas is a former professional soccer star who played goalkeeper for FC Porto before retiring in 2020.

He earned several La Liga titles, UEFA Champions League championships, and UEFA Super Cup trophies. In addition to this, Casillas also represented Spain internationally, where he helped the country win the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Given Casillas' accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Iker Casillas' amazing $492K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Casillas has a net worth of around $40 million. With a decorated soccer career, Casillas rewarded himself with several luxurious cars.

4. Audi A6

The cheapest car in Casillas' collection is an Audi A6, which costs around $89,990. Although it's the cheapest car in his collection, there's no question that every car enthusiast will agree that the Audi A6 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury sedans in the market.

The Audi A6 is a luxury sedan that stands out with its sleek look. Moreover, there's no question that one of its best attractions is its lavish interior. With a comfy interior, Casillas should have no problems relaxing. But more importantly, the Audi A6 isn't also one to disappoint in terms of performance.

Built with a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 powertrain, the Audi A6 produces 261 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it only just needs 7.5 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, it uses a continuous variable transmission, and the Audi A6 can attain a top speed of 148 mph.

3. Audi Q7

The second-cheapest automobile in Casillas' car collection is an Audi Q7, which retails in the market for around $92,100. The Audi Q7 gives the former Spanish soccer star a reliable SUV. As an added bonus, it's remarkable fuel efficiency is one of its main attractions.

As a full-sized SUV, the Audi Q7 should have no problems in terms of interior space. It boasts of a decent cargo space, perfect for transporting some bulky items. In addition to this, its passengers will definitely enjoy plenty of leg room.

The Audi Q7 gets its power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Audi Q7 can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph. Furthermore, it takes less than four seconds for this elite SUV to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

2. Range Rover Sport

Sold in the market for as much $110,000, the second-most expensive car in Casillas' solid collection is the Range Rover Sport. There's no doubt that the Sport isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Sport is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Casillas should have no problems in feeling like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Sport also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Casillas decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family.

The Sport produces 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Sport can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Sport can move from standstill position to 60 mph in just a little longer than six seconds.

1. Audi R8

Retailing in the market for around $200,000, the most expensive car in Casillas' collection is an Audi R8. It is an elite super car that's built to take over the competition in terms of precision, performance, and design. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars in the market today, making it irresistible for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Champion.

The Audi R8 operates on a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 powertrain. This allows it to produce 562 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. In just around 3.5 seconds, the Audi R8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. Furthermore, in terms of speed, the Audi R8 has a seven-speed automatic transmission, and it can go as fast as 204 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Iker Casillas' amazing $492K car collection.