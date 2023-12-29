Rafael Nadal is a Spanish tennis star, regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Let's look at Rafael Nadal's car collection.

Rafael Nadal has an astonishing $900K car collection. Rafael Nadal's net worth in 2023 is $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, so he has more than enough money for a beautiful car collection.

Nadal is a professional tennis player. He had stepped away from tennis due to a nagging him injury, but Nadal recently announced his return to the ATP Tour on New Year's Eve.

He was the world No. 1 for 209 weeks and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times. Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles.

His nickname is the “King of Clay,” as he won 14 French Open titles. At one point, Nadal had 81 consecutive wins on clay, earning the longest single-surface win streak in the Open era.

Let's take a look at some things Nadal spends his money on, as we examine Rafael Nadal's car collection.

Aston Martin DBS

The most expensive car in Nadal's collection is the Aston Martin DBS. Its price tag of $340,000 is due to its exclusivity.

Aston Martin seems to be Nadal's brand of choice, as the British luxury brand isn't seen in many athlete's garages. The DBS had a lot of hype, but it has since been taken out of production.

It has a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine with 715 horsepower. The DBS reaches 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph.

Ferrari 458 Italia

The most well-known Ferrari supercar, the Ferrari 458 Italia, is the brand's flagship vehicle. It has elite performance, quick acceleration, and a brash design that is common among Ferraris.

The exclusivity and image that come with owning a 458 Italia is the biggest draw for driving the vehicle. If you want the exclusivity of it, you will pay, as it comes in at $239,340.

The 458 Italia goes 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 202 mph. It has a 4.5-liter V8 engine with 562 horsepower.

Mercedes Benz AMG SL55

The AMG SL55 is a sports car to the eye but has all the qualities of a touring vehicle. It has efficient handling and a powerful V8 engine.

It is worth $180,000 and has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo, with 469 horsepower. The interior has premium materials with cutting-edge technology.

Despite the practicality of the vehicle, it also accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph.

Kia EV6 GT

Nadal has been vocal about a greener planet, which makes his foray into the electric-vehicle market no surprise. It is an all-wheel drive and has a motor configuration pushing 576 horsepower. It comes in at a price point of $62,000.

Just because it's an electric vehicle doesn't mean it can't pick up speed at an impressive clip. The EV6 reaches 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 161 mph.

Kia Stinger

It seems like Nadal's low-key brand of choice is Kia. His second midsize sedan in his garage is a Kia Stinger, coming in at a value of $37,000.

It comes with a 2.5-liter turbo engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The sedan accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph.