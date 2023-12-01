Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all-time and the richest. Let's check out Woods' amazing $2 million car collection.

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time. He has recently passed the $1 billion net worth threshold. He is tied for first in PGA Tour wins, second in men's major championships, and holds numerous golf records.

From 1997 to 2010, Tiger was the most dominant golfer in history. He was the top-ranked golfer in the world from August 1999 to September 2004, which was 264 consecutive weeks.

That was a record that many thought could never be broken. However, it was broken in 2010 when Tiger was top-ranked for 281 weeks from June 2005 to October 2010.

For most of the 2010s, Tiger had problems in his personal life and injuries. He made a triumphant comeback on April 14, 2019, winning the Masters for his first major championship in eleven years. With the win, Tiger was the second-oldest individual to ever be victorious at the Masters.

Tiger's career hit another setback in 2021 when he got in a serious rollover car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. It was a single-vehicle collision, and Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Woods sustained multiple leg injuries and had surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. Nevertheless, Tiger still keeps a luxurious car collection despite most of his incidents coming with a vehicle involved. Let's look at Tiger Woods' amazing $2 million car collection.

1. Porsche Carrera GT

The Porsche Carrera GT is the most expensive car in Tiger's garage. It was the last V10 production car from Porsche. Once it went out of production, it became a valuable collector's item. The cars sell for between $500,000 and $1 million, depending on the condition.

The Carrera has a 5.7-liter V10 engine that has up to 605 horsepower. Its top speed is 205 mph and goes 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

2. Lamborghini Murcielago

Tiger enjoys a practical American vehicle that is good for carrying around golf equipment and his children to their various events. However, he likes having luxurious cars that he shows off in his garage. A Lamborghini Murcielago is a dream car for many car lovers, and it was the main Lambo at the time of purchase for Tiger. The one that Tiger purchased was one of the last mechanical Lamborghinis.

The Murcielago comes with a 6.5-liter V12 engine with 631 horsepower. It can go 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 205 mph. Its current value is around $362.000 depending on the vehicle's condition.

3. Mercedes Benz AMG S65

The AMG S65 is a classic luxury car that fits Tiger's style perfectly. It is priced at $235,000 and is practical for a family man who also needs room for storage.

The AMG S65 comes with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine with 621 horsepower. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 186 mph.

4. Cadillac Escalade

An Escalade is the most-used full-size SUV among celebrities. This version of the Cadillac is well-renowned for its practicality and spaciousness.

It was totaled in an infamous accident in 2009, and Tiger hasn't been seen in his Escalade since, but there is still a rumor that he has one in his garage. The vehicle's price is $83,000.

The Escalade has a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 403 horsepower. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 204 mph.

5. Genesis GV80

Tiger is an ambassador for Genesis, as his tournament in California is even sponsored by the vehicle company. The GV80 was the vehicle that Tiger was driving in his February 2021 accident that halted his career. Tiger has never fully recovered from the accident to this day.

The Genesis has a 2.5-liter engine with 300 horsepower. Its current price on the market is $60,000.