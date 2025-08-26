Carlos Alcaraz might have taken the buzz surrounding his stint at the US Open too literally.

The tennis sensation arrived at Flushing Meadows with a buzz cut, a stark change from his previous textured crop hairstyle. It quickly drew reactions from fellow players and fans at the US Open, who had a hard time wrapping their heads around Alcaraz's new look.

Even golf star Rory McIlroy, who's taking in all the activities in New York, was surprised when he saw Alcaraz during practice. McIlroy even touched the world No. 2's head and asked: “Why this?”

“Just got a haircut that I struggled with. I mean, I had to start fresh,” answered the 22-year-old Alcaraz.

“I like it. It's good. It's a good look,” replied the 36-year-old McIlroy.

Alcaraz's colleague Frances Tiafoe wasn't as diplomatic, lovingly mocking the five-time Grand Slam champion's new hairstyle.

“It's funny, I looked at him, and I was like, ‘I guess you're aerodynamic.' I don't know who told him that it's good, I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in and week out and prides myself on good haircuts, it's horrendous,” joked Tiafoe in a report from Sports Illustrated.

But Alcaraz could have the last laugh as he's one of the favorites to win the US Open, along with world No. 1 and budding rival Jannik Sinner.

As of writing, Alcaraz is ahead by one set, 6-4, in his opening match against Reilly Opelka.

Alcaraz and Sinner have claimed the last seven Grand Slam titles, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they face off in the final of the US Open for the first time.

“He has won the last three Grand Slams on hard courts. The level of tennis he’s producing on these surfaces is stunning, and in a way, I take it as the benchmark so that I’m ready if I have to face him. Hopefully, we’ll meet in the final. It would be a great result to play well here. If I beat him, even better,” said Alcaraz, as quoted by the AP Tour.

Clearly, he's not letting his hair down.