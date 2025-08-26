Carlos Alcaraz might have taken the buzz surrounding his stint at the US Open too literally.

The tennis sensation arrived at Flushing Meadows with a buzz cut, a stark change from his previous textured crop hairstyle. It quickly drew reactions from fellow players and fans at the US Open, who had a hard time wrapping their heads around Alcaraz's new look.

Even golf star Rory McIlroy, who's taking in all the activities in New York, was surprised when he saw Alcaraz during practice. McIlroy even touched the world No. 2's head and asked: “Why this?”

“Just got a haircut that I struggled with. I mean, I had to start fresh,” answered the 22-year-old Alcaraz.

“I like it. It's good. It's a good look,” replied the 36-year-old McIlroy.

Alcaraz's colleague Frances Tiafoe wasn't as diplomatic, lovingly mocking the five-time Grand Slam champion's new hairstyle.

“It's funny, I looked at him, and I was like, ‘I guess you're aerodynamic.' I don't know who told him that it's good, I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in and week out and prides myself on good haircuts, it's horrendous,” joked Tiafoe in a report from Sports Illustrated.

But Alcaraz could have the last laugh as he's one of the favorites to win the US Open, along with world No. 1 and budding rival Jannik Sinner.

As of writing, Alcaraz is ahead by one set, 6-4, in his opening match against Reilly Opelka.

Alcaraz and Sinner have claimed the last seven Grand Slam titles, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they face off in the final of the US Open for the first time.

“He has won the last three Grand Slams on hard courts. The level of tennis he’s producing on these surfaces is stunning, and in a way, I take it as the benchmark so that I’m ready if I have to face him. Hopefully, we’ll meet in the final. It would be a great result to play well here. If I beat him, even better,” said Alcaraz, as quoted by the AP Tour.

Clearly, he's not letting his hair down.

More Golf News
Scottie Scheffler on the second green during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler’s brutally honest admission after failed Tour Championship comebackAlex House ·
Scottie Scheffler on the second green during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler ties Jack Nicklaus with incredible feat after Tour ChampionshipRexwell Villas ·
Tommy Fleetwood reacts after his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
How did new Tour Championship format impact PGA Tour finale?Rishav Bhat ·
Justin Rose plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
PGA Tour veteran Justin Rose’s heartfelt reaction to Tommy Fleetwood’s East Lake winMiguel La Torre ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
PGA Tour golfer shoots shot at getting LeBron James to Riviera Pro-AmPaolo Mariano ·
Tommy Fleetwood talks to the media after winning the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
How many starts did Tommy Fleetwood make before first PGA Tour winPaolo Mariano ·