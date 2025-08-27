Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley made his six picks to fill out his roster on Wednesday. There was a lot of noise about Bradley picking himself and being the first playing captain since 1963. He decided against it, instead choosing Cameron Young and Sam Burns to round out the squad. Still, Bradley took a shot at Rory McIlroy, who expressed doubt that playing as the Ryder Cup captain was possible.

“I am just not worried at all about what they do or say,” Bradley said, referring to all of Team Europe. “I care about our team. I'm not quite sure how he would know if it's not possible. No one's ever done it, really. I mean, I sit through this process and wish I could call Arnold Palmer and get his advice. The simple fact is that the Ryder Cup is a different animal than it was in the '60s, so even that would be difficult. You know, they can make comments on what I can and cannot do.”

McIlroy's comments came at the BMW Championship. “The idea of me being a playing captain sometime soon has come up, and I’ve shot it down straight away. I don’t think you can do it.” McIlroy did not specify, but the assumption was that Ryder Cup Europe asked him to be the captain in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland.

The mystery about whether a playing captain could happen will remain for at least two more years. Luke Donald won't pick himself for Team Europe, and Bradley will leave his clubs at home. In 2023, Bradley was the first man out, with Zach Johnson picking Sam Burns instead. Given the same choice in 2025, Bradley picked Burns as well.

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black begins on September 27, with Team Europe defending their victory from 2023.

