Keegan Bradley is the captain for Team USA in the Ryder Cup later this year. After Bradley did not select himself to be a playing captain, many fans on X had instant reactions to the big decision.

Bradley's team will include the six people who qualified, and six others who were selected by Bradley. Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau were automatically in. Bradley selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, and Patrick Cantlay.

That is a great-looking team, but fans really wanted to see history by witnessing Keegan Bradley as a playing captain.

Here are some instant reactions.

Boo Keegan, we wanted player captain! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Respectfully Keegan not picking himself is absurd He 100000% should have picked himself off his play. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Keegan Bradley didn’t pick himself for Ryder Cup… I appreciate our Captain making that tough decision but, as a Keeganatic, I wanted to see him competing on the course for our country.. nonetheless USA Team is DAMN good and they’re about to run wild all over the Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/pT7oM3gb2m — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 27, 2025

Some more reactions that were a bit more insightful. Many understand how difficult it would have been for Bradley to handle both duties.

The irony, of course, is that Keegan Bradley was left off the Ryder Cup team two years ago, which undeniably led to him being named captain for this one, and he undoubtedly would've been named to the team if anyone else was the captain. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGolf) August 27, 2025

Wowww Keegan not picking himself!

I think it’s the correct move. He’s playing well but I think a captain has so much on his plate, it would have been hard to do both jobs well and could have been a very big distraction. — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) August 27, 2025

The smart move by Keegan was not to pick himself – there were always seven names vying for six spots. Keegan knows what it feels like to be left off a team he should have been on, so the mature move … the captain-y move … was to fall on the sword. Good on him. — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) August 27, 2025

Here are some funny memes about the selections.

“Europe's best players spent two months trying to bait Keegan into being a playing captain, and they still couldn't goad him into it. Just saying.” pic.twitter.com/wL6qh9B2h1 — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) August 27, 2025

Keegan Bradley is … the resistance? pic.twitter.com/0MUERGe1sE — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) August 27, 2025

Keegan that's Keegan Bradley. He gets up and down more than almost anyone on tour. Why does he get overlooked? Because he's you, the Ryder Cup captain. pic.twitter.com/Ucc5WrYL0L — Schu (@tschu_22) August 24, 2025

Keegan Bradley has selected Patrick Cantlay to try to annoy the hell out of Team Europe. pic.twitter.com/QpaK1AVrTt — Tour Golf (@PGATUOR) August 27, 2025

Bradley had a tough decision to make. Here is what Bradley said on the difficult choice after he snubbed himself.