Keegan Bradley is the captain for Team USA in the Ryder Cup later this year. After Bradley did not select himself to be a playing captain, many fans on X had instant reactions to the big decision.

Bradley's team will include the six people who qualified, and six others who were selected by Bradley. Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau were automatically in. Bradley selected  Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, and Patrick Cantlay.

That is a great-looking team, but fans really wanted to see history by witnessing Keegan Bradley as a playing captain.

Here are some instant reactions.

Some more reactions that were a bit more insightful. Many understand how difficult it would have been for Bradley to handle both duties.

Here are some funny memes about the selections.

Bradley had a tough decision to make. Here is what Bradley said on the difficult choice after he snubbed himself.

