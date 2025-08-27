The Ryder Cup pits Team USA against Team Europe every other year in a weekend of golf matches. The biannual event takes New York from September 26-28, with the Americans defending home soil at Bethpage Black. Keegan Bradley is the Team USA Ryder Cup captain, and he finalized the roster on Wednesday.

Bradley & The Boys Are Ready for Bethpage Black 🏆🇺🇸#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/CxSmzjDdUm — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The team consists of 12 players, six of whom automatically qualify from a points list. The other six are selected by Bradley and his crew of vice captains. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau were the automatic qualifiers. Bradley had a chance to make history on Wednesday by naming himself as the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Bradley passed up on himself, which could prove to be the right decision come Ryder Cup time. Rory McIlroy spoke about how he felt being a playing captain would be nearly impossible. Bradley had hinted at picking himself in the past, but when push came to shove, he decided against it.

Justin Thomas finished seventh on the points list and has a stellar Ryder Cup career. That made him a lock for one of Bradley's captain's picks. In three appearances for Team USA, Thomas is 7-4-1. But he will not have his usual partner, Jordan Spieth, this year. Who he plays with will be something to watch come September.

Collin Morikawa has had an unspectacular season, with just one top-ten finish since The Players in March. But last time the Ryder Cup was in the US, he was 3-0-1 and helped the US win in historic fashion. Finishing eighth was enough to get him on Bradley's team for 2025.

Ben Griffin is one of the Ryder Cup rookies on Team USA. His career year, featuring his only two wins and ten top-ten finishes, landed him ninth on the points list. Bradley, as a rookie captain, will have to manage Griffin around a raucous environment at Bethpage.

Keegan Bradley finishes Ryder Cup selections

Cameron Young will be the hometown hero at the Ryder Cup, as the Westchester County native has made Team USA. He picked up his first career win at the Wyndham Championship in the regular-season finale. Young then put together a solid FedEx Cup playoff and locked in his first Ryder Cup berth.

Patrick Cantlay is the furthest thing from a Ryder Cup rookie, now on his third team. He was the center of attention in Rome in 2023, with his 2-2-0 record taking a back seat to whether or not he was wearing a hat. Cantlay has played with Xander Schauffele in the past, and that should continue this year.

Sam Burns is making his return to the Ryder Cup after a 1-2-0 showing in Rome. This will be his second time in this event, but he has been solid in two Team USA appearances in the Presidents' Cup. He has played with Scheffler in the past, but so has Russell Henley. Bradley's choice for Scheffler's partner will be key to the Americans' success in the event.