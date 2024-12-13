TJ Watt has an incredible car collection. Watt is one of the best linebackers in the NFL, as he currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His career has been highlighted by a 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, coupled with five All-Pro Team selections and six Pro Bowl appearances. Watt also once led the NFL in fumbles forced.

Given Watt's accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is TJ Watt's incredible $575K car collection, with photos.

According to sources, Watt has a net worth of around $10 million. Given that Watt has carved out a successful career thus far in the NFL, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Back in 2021, Watt reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $112 million with the Steelers. With plenty of cash on hand, it isn't surprising to see him splurge on a few luxury rides.

3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Watt's collection is a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For this top-of-the-line sedan, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year shelled out around $70,000. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, the E-Class isn't cheap by any means. In fact, like a true Mercedes, the E-Class is one the brand's premium releases that oozes class and elegance.

In terms of features, the E-Class has an exterior design that simply never goes out of style. While it isn't the flashiest car in the market, the E-Class does demand some attention on the streets. Furthermore, Watt should be welcomed by the car with its lavish interior, highlighted by top-tier leather seats and wooden trims, making it posh at the very least.

Not only does it make the E-Class aesthetically pleasing, but it successfully provides great comfort, which is perfect for traveling after a hard practice or rough game.

The E-Class relies on a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 276 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. It only requires a little more than six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, this elite coupe can also reach a top speed of 130 mph with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2. Audi RS Q8

For more photos, click here

The second vehicle in Watt's car collection is an Audi RS Q8, which retails in the market for around $134,500. The RS Q8 gives the six-time Pro Bowl player another option for a reliable vehicle. But unlike the E-Class, the RS Q8 is a top-of-the-line SUV that should provide many alluring features for any athlete.

Some of its main features include its remarkable fuel efficiency. In addition to this, the RS Q8 provides sufficient interior space in terms of legroom and cargo space. This makes it a great vehicle whenever Watt opts to travel with his family or friends. One can easily count on the RS Q8 for some comfortable group rides.

The RS Q8 gets its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it has no problems with acceleration, only needing a little more than 3½ seconds for this elite SUV to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Rolls-Royce Wraith

For more photos, click here

Another solid vehicle in Watt's collection is the much coveted Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is easily one of the highlights in his garage. Considered an icon of luxury and class, the Wraith made the five-time All-Pro selection take out $370,000 from his pockets. This makes it the most expensive car in his collection.

Some of the main attractions of the Wraith is its premium exterior finish, making it an instant eyecatcher on the streets. But more importantly, the biggest spectacle of the Wraith is its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. With a handful of amenities that should treat any owner like a VIP, Watt should easily have some memorable experiences riding the Wraith.

The Wraith operates on a 6.6-liter V12 powertrain. This allows it to produce 591 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this top-tier vehicle can go as fast as 155 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. Moreover, it only takes just a hair less than 4½ seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on TJ Watt's incredible $575K car collection.