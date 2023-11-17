Trae Young is an All-Star guard for the Atlanta Hawks. Here's your chance to check out Trae Young's $869K car collection.

Trae Young is no doubt the face of the Atlanta Hawks franchise. He is a two-time All-Star and an All-NBA team player. Furthermore, for the past three seasons, the Hawks have made the playoffs, including an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021 before losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Given Young's rising popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA superstar like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Trae Young's incredible $869K car collection.

Given that Young is the undisputed superstar of the Hawks franchise, it isn't surprising that he is also raking in a huge paycheck. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Young has a net worth of around $50 million.

The All-NBA player signed a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $215 million in 2021. With some extra money to spare, it isn't surprising that the two-time All-Star decided to splurge on a few luxury sports cars to fill up his collection. Young has three sports cars parked in his garage.

With a trio of beautiful sports cars at his disposal, Young should consider using them more than taking a private jet. It's worth noting that the Hawks star was once fined for opting to fly to Atlanta via private jet.

3. Audi R8 V10

For more photos, check out this review.

Starting off the list in Young's collection is an Audi R8 V10. Despite being sold for $159,000 in the market, the Audi R8 V10 is considered to be the cheapest car in Young's garage. It was also considered to be Young's first car that he purchased since receiving his NBA paycheck.

The Audi R8 V10 boasts of a sleek and compact design, while performing like a top-of-the-line sports car when it's on the road. With a sports car like this, Young should have no problems standing out in the city streets the same way he shines on the basketball hardwood.

Powered by a 5.2L V10 engine, the Audi R8 V10 can produce well over 500 horsepower. In addition to this, the sports car is equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which should allow it to reach a top speed of 320 kph (199 mph). Given its features, it's easy to see why the two-time All-Star added the Audi R8 V10 to his collection.

However, it's worth noting that Young's Audi R8 V10 made the headlines during the Hawks' guard's rookie year. How can anyone forget when Young's teammates filled the sports car with popcorn as part of his welcoming ritual into the NBA.

Trae Young’s car filled with a delectable snack 🍿. (via @fearthefro95’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/28GXup2Nrz — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) November 9, 2018

2. McLaren 720 S

For more photos, go to the McLaren website.

The McLaren 720 S can stand out in more ways than one. As a result, it isn't surprising that Young picked one up despite being priced for $301,550. Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the McLaren 720 S can produce 720 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, the two-time All-Star should have no problems when it comes to driving this sports car in terms of speed. The McLaren 720 S can go as fast as 212 mph. In addition to this, the luxury sports car can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just under three seconds.

While not a lot of sports cars can beat the McLaren 720 S, it also boasts of a sleek sports car look fit for a rising NBA superstar like Young. Moreover, with two-hinged butterfly doors, Young should easily enter and exit the vehicle with swag.

It is a top-tier sports car fit for a star. Given the vehicle's features, there's no question that the Hawks star has got great taste when it comes to buying cars.

1. Lamborghini Aventador

For more photos, check out this review.

Most people can only dream of owning a Lamborghini. But for Young, given his NBA status, the Hawks guard can easily own one.

In fact, Young currently owns a Lamborghini Aventador, which is easily the most expensive car in his garage at $408,000. There's no question that the Lamborghini Aventador is one of the best sports cars in the market.

Built with a 6.5L V12 engine, the Lamborghini Aventador can produce 769 horsepower and 590 Nm of torque. And in true Lamborghini fashion, the sports car can go as fast as 350 mph with ease.

Furthermore, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under 3 seconds. There's no question that the Lamborghini Aventador is a top-tier sports car that stands out in Young's garage.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Trae Young's incredible $869K car collection.