The New York Yankees just finished two of the more disappointing games of their season. After New York's newest additions blew a game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, the team followed it up with a 2-0 loss. Yankees manager Aaron Boone faced a lot of questions about Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s base running decision. The All-Star infielder got doubled up at first by Xavier Edwards.

Chisholm Jr. said that he would have been safe at second if Edwards had let the ball drop to make the double play. Instead, the Marlins infielder caught the veteran in between first and second base with nowhere to go. Boone concurred, defending his player and saying that he is not going to take Chisholm Jr. out for that mistake, according to NJ Advance Media's Max Goodman.

“I’m not just gonna take guys out for giving a crap,” Boone said.

In a season where the Yankees have struggled on the base paths, Boone has had his fair share of frustrating moments. New York's second consecutive loss to the Marlins hurts their bid to overtake the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Saturday's loss puts them 4.5 games behind Toronto, trailing the Boston Red Sox by a half a game as well.

Boone's team has struggled since losing Aaron Judge to injury. Outside of a sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays, New York's offense is in a slump. Luckily for the Yankees, they have the talent on their roster to overcome their struggles. However, plays like the one between Edwards and Chisholm Jr. have become far too common.

New York has struggled to make the easy plays throughout the season. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is near the top of the league in errors. Those kinds of mistakes cost Boone's team wins that would have them near the top of the AL. New York did as well as they could at the trade deadline to address their issues.

Despite the mistakes, Boone has maintained faith in his players. Players like Chisholm Jr. reward their managers for doing so, giving Yankees fans reason for optimism moving forward.