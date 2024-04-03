PFL San Antonio: continues on the prelims with a fight between Chelsea Hackett and Jena Bishop in the flyweight division. Hackett had a successful PFL debut when she won via second-round submission at PFL 7 back in August meanwhile, Bishop will be making her PFL debut on the heels of winning all six of her professional bouts. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Hackett-Bishop prediction and pick.
Chelsea Hackett (4-1-1) tried her luck on the Contender Series back in 2020 but ultimately was finished by Victoria Leonardo. She subsequently took almost three years off and came back to competition in a big way when she submitted Ky Bennett in her PFL debut. She will be looking to do one better when she takes on Jena Bishop in her PFL Regular Season debut.
Jena Bishop (6-0) is an undefeated prospect who has spent all of her time fighting for LFA and Bellator. The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Champion has finished three of her six wins by submission and is looking to make it four submissions and seven straight wins in her professional career when she takes on Chelsea Hackett at her PFL Regular season debut.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL San Antonio Odds: Chelsea Hackett-Jena Bishop Odds
Chelsea Hackett: +195
Jena Bishop: -245
Over 2.5 rounds: -130
Under 2.5 rounds: +100
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Chelsea Hackett Will Win
In the highly anticipated matchup between Chelsea Hackett and Jena Bishop in their PFL regular season debut. Hackett, a dynamic fighter from Australia, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and overcome in the cage, a trait that will be pivotal against Bishop.
Hackett’s fighting style and physical attributes give her a distinct advantage. Standing at 5’4″ and weighing 125 lbs, Hackett shares similar physical attributes with Bishop, but it’s her switch stance and overwhelming striking that set her apart. Hackett’s versatility in switching stances allows her to adapt her striking angles and confuse her opponents, making her a formidable striker. This was evident in her recent victory against Ky Bennett, where Hackett displayed control and overwhelming striking before securing a win via submission. Her ability to dominate both on the feet and on the ground showcases her well-rounded skill set.
Hackett’s recent performances underscore her readiness for the PFL stage. With a professional MMA record of 4-1-1, Hackett has shown resilience and the ability to bounce back from setbacks, such as her loss to Victoria Leonardo in 2020 on the Contender Series. Since then, she has honed her skills and returned stronger, as demonstrated in her latest victory in August 2023. This trajectory of improvement and adaptation is crucial in high-stakes competitions like the PFL.
On the other hand, Jena Bishop, despite her undefeated record and prowess in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has not faced an opponent with Hackett’s striking capabilities and adaptability. Bishop’s strength lies in her ground game, but Hackett’s striking and ability to control the pace of the fight could prevent Bishop from effectively utilizing her grappling skills.
Chelsea Hackett’s versatile striking, recent performance trajectory, and ability to adapt in the cage position her as the favorite to win against Jena Bishop in their upcoming PFL matchup. Hackett’s unique blend of skills and fighting IQ will likely be the deciding factors in this highly anticipated fight.
Why Jena Bishop Will Win
As the PFL regular season approaches, all eyes are on the debut matchup between Jena Bishop and Chelsea Hackett. The undefeated Bishop has the skills to secure the victory in her PFL debut.
Jena Bishop enters the PFL with an impressive grappling pedigree, a two-time IBJJF No-Gi World Champion, and an undefeated MMA record. Her transition from grappling to MMA has been seamless, showcasing her ability to adapt her ground game to the demands of the cage. Bishop’s grappling acumen is a critical factor, as her control on the ground could neutralize Hackett’s striking prowess.
Bishop’s strategy will likely involve closing the distance early, negating Hackett’s reach advantage and striking versatility. By imposing her grappling early, Bishop can dictate the pace and location of the fight, which is essential against a striker like Hackett. Moreover, Bishop’s submission skills are a significant threat to any opponent, and her ability to secure a takedown and work towards a finish could be the key to her extending her winning and unbeaten streak to seven.
Final Chelsea Hackett-Jena Bishop Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a great scrap in the women’s flyweight division between PFL debutants Chelsea Hackett and Jena Bishop. Jena Bishop’s elite grappling skills is going to be the key factor here against Chelsea Hackett. While Hackett is a talented striker, Bishop’s ability to control the fight on the ground is going to be the difference maker. The way that Hackett was dominated by a lesser grappler like Victoria Leonardo just two fights ago, she should have a rough time against the best grappler she’s faced in her young career. Ultimately, Hackett will look good early on landing crisp strikes until Bishop is able to close the distance, get her to the ground, and eventually getting the submission victory midway through the fight.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Chelsea Hackett-Jena Bishop Prediction & Pick: Jena Bishop (-245), Under 2.5 Rounds (+100)