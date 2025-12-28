Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did more than beat the Chicago Bulls — they added fuel to a growing rivalry. Late in the Eastern conference matchup, with the result already decided, Giannis rose for a powerful windmill dunk instead of dribbling out the clock. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic took exception and confronted him, sparking visible tension on the floor.

Article Continues Below

After the game, Giannis went to social media and wrote, “I ain't no painter but you get the picture💯🤞🏽,” turning the dunk into a full-on statement. He is coming off a calf injury and playing with urgency. This was about edge, not etiquette. The message to the league and the Bulls felt obvious: Milwaukee is fighting, and Giannis is leading the charge.