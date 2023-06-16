Chelsea are close to signing Ecuadorian midfielder Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in this summer transfer market development. The Blues have been in talks with the player's representatives for some time, and a contract proposal has been made. Personal terms are close to being agreed upon, but the deal is not yet done.

Chelsea are expected to negotiate a fee of £80 million ($102 million) for Caicedo. The 21-year-old has impressed since joining Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2020, making 37 appearances for the Seagulls. Although not a scorer, he is a strong, combative midfielder who is good at winning the ball back with his defense. He is also excellent at passing (94th percentile) and dribbling, and he has a good long shot.

Caicedo would be a good addition to Chelsea's midfield. He is a young, talented player who has a lot of potential. He would add some much-needed strength and athleticism to the Blues' midfield, as well as also providing competition for places.

The deal is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, per Fabrizio Romano. If it does go through, it would be a major coup for Chelsea. Caicedo is a very promising young player, and he has the potential to be a key player for the Blues for many years to come.

🚨🔵 Chelsea are advancing on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks progressing on the player side, contract proposal made — personal terms close to being agreed. Deal not done yet — it will take time. Chelsea expect to negotiate for £80m fee. Pact with De Zerbi will guarantee to leave. pic.twitter.com/AQj1rLoT2m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

In addition to the personal terms being close to being agreed upon, there is also a pact in place with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi that will guarantee Caicedo's departure. De Zerbi is a big fan of Caicedo, and he has made it clear that he wants the midfielder to leave the club. This will put further pressure on Brighton to agree to a deal with Chelsea.

With the personal terms and the pact with De Zerbi in place, it seems like only a matter of time before Chelsea completes the signing of Moisés Caicedo. The deal would be a major coup for Chelsea, who are looking to make big moves in the transfer window.