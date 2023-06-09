N'Golo Kante‘s imminent departure from Chelsea and potential move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad could pose a significant transfer dilemma for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, reported by mirror. The French midfielder, who has been an integral part of Chelsea's success over the past seven years, has decided not to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and is set to sign a two-year contract with Al-Ittihad worth around £86 million per season, with an option for a further year.

Representatives from Al-Ittihad flew to London to hold talks with Kante, and an agreement has been reached between the parties involved. This development could impact Arsenal's transfer plans for the summer, particularly their pursuit of West Ham captain Declan Rice, who is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates. Arteta has prioritized Rice as his primary target but has other players on his wish-list as well.

One of those players is Moises Caicedo, the talented midfielder from Brighton who has garnered attention from several clubs due to his impressive performances for the Seagulls. Arsenal's interest in signing Caicedo is no secret, with the Gunners having their offers for the Ecuadorian rejected in the previous January transfer window. Brighton turned down Arsenal's highest offer of around £70 million, as they are holding out for a higher fee for their prized asset.

However, Chelsea, who are now in the market for a successor to Kante in midfield, have also been monitoring Caicedo for some time. Under the ownership of the Clearlake-led consortium, Chelsea has demonstrated a willingness to spend significant amounts, often at the expense of their ‘big-six' rivals, including Arsenal. With rumors swirling around Matteo Kovacic potentially leaving Chelsea as well, the Blues recognize the urgent need to strengthen their midfield, and Caicedo could be an ideal candidate.

Despite signing a new contract with Brighton in the previous transfer window, Caicedo reportedly has a gentleman's agreement with manager Roberto De Zerbi that allows him to leave if a bid exceeding £80 million comes in from any club. This presents Chelsea with an opportunity to secure a promising young talent who can fill the void left by Kante's departure.

As the transfer window heats up, Arsenal may face disappointment in their pursuit of Caicedo, as Chelsea's interest in the midfielder could give them the edge in the race for his signature. The battle between the London rivals for Caicedo's services could add an intriguing twist to the summer transfer market.