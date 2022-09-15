Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world when they ran away with a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The 49ers were widely expected to beat the Bears, who many believe are one of the worst teams in the league, but instead, Chicago will head into their Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on a high. With Week 2 nearing, we drew up our Bears Week 2 bold predictions for their upcoming game against Green Bay.

While the Bears are riding high after Week 1, the Packers are on the complete other end of the spectrum. Green Bay looked largely uncompetitive in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings to open the season, and it raised questions of whether or not their offense could function without a top wide receiver target moving forward.

While the Bears record is better than Green Bay’s right now, it would be best to not drink the Kool-Aid regarding the Packers right now. The Packers still figure to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and the Bears still figure to be one of the worst, regardless of how they played in Week 1. Still, it’s not worth counting out Chicago to pull off their second straight upset to start the season. Let’s take a look at four bold predictions for the Bears in advance of their Week 2 action.

4. Bears RB Khalil Herbert will finish as the team’s leading rusher for the 2nd straight week

Chicago’s running back room hasn’t been a straightforward unit this season like it had in years past with David Montgomery leading the way. Khalil Herbert emerged as a legitimate option alongside Montgomery last season, and given Montgomery’s lack of efficiency throughout his career, many have wondered whether Herbert would eventually take over the lead running back role from Montgomery.

Herbert paced the Bears in rushing yards in Week 1 despite getting nine carries compared to Montgomery’s 17, showcasing his efficiency compared to Montgomery. And it will happen again in Week 2 against the Packers, as Herbert will pick up 66 yards on 12 carries to lead the Bears backfield for the second week straight, leading many to wonder whether Montgomery’s job is safe moving forward.

3. Bears WR Darnell Mooney will be held without a catch

Darnell Mooney put together a strong 2021 campaign to earn himself the Bears top wide receiver job this season. Yet he was invisible for most of the afternoon against the 49ers, turning his three targets into just one catch for eight yards. Even though the irregular weather conditions played a part in his struggles it’s clear Mooney will have to be better moving forward.

Things won’t get much easier for him in Week 2 against the Packers, as Mooney will be facing Jaire Alexander for most of the day. Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, even though he just got torched by Justin Jefferson to open the season. Mooney is not Jefferson, though, and Alexander will blanket the Bears young wideout, holding him without a catch in his second game of the season.

2. Bears LB Roquan Smith will rack up 17 tackles and a sack

The Packers are probably going to have to lean more on their running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon now that their wide receiver corps is perilously thin. That will force Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith into more work on Sunday night if that is the case, and chances are Smith will be up to the task.

Smith had a nice start to the season against the 49ers, but the tackle machine will look like he’s in midseason form against Green Bay in Week 2. Smith will do his best to keep Jones and Dillon in wraps by racking up 17 tackles on the day, and he will also add a sack of Aaron Rodgers for good measure. Smith will once again prove himself worthy of the extension he was looking for all offseason long.

1. The Bears will come back down to earth, losing to the Packers 31-10

Smith’s big game won’t matter, as the Packers offense will have a nice bounce back contest after laboring through their season-opener. Both Jones and Dillon will score on the ground, with Jones also being the recipient of one of Rodgers two touchdown passes. It won’t be a competitive game like some are billing it to be.

The Bears offense will struggle to move the ball without torrential downpours aiding their cause, and Justin Fields will struggle through a rough performance. He will throw three interceptions in this one, with a garbage time touchdown to Montgomery being his only saving grace. After both teams started off the season unexpectedly, their Week 2 matchup will be a return to the norm.