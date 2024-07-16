The Chicago Blackhawks did not have a great 2023-24 NHL season. In fact, they finished as one of the worst teams in the league. This landed them the second overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which they used on Artyom Levshunov. However, to add immediate support for Connor Bedard, they needed to be aggressive in NHL Free Agency.

The Blackhawks certainly understood the assignment once July 1 rolled around. Chicago signed a number of veteran players, including a familiar face. One of their more notable signings was to bring back winger Teuvo Teravainen. Teravainen won a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2015 before being sent to the Carolina Hurricanes.

There aren't too many options left in NHL Free Agency. While the Blackhawks certainly could make another signing or two, they are likely done with the more notable additions to their roster. With this in mind, here are our NHL Free Agency grades for Chicago.

Teuvo Teravainen

Contract: Three years, $16.2 million ($5.4 million AAV)

The Blackhawks traded Tervainen to the Hurricanes in the summer of 2016 in order to get rid of Bryan Bickell's $4 million cap hit. It's a move that certainly backfired in quick order. Teravainen became a legitimate middle-six forward in the NHL while the Blackhawks began sliding down the standings. Now, he is back in the fold.

Teravainen has seen his offense decline a bit over the last few seasons. That said, he is coming off a career-best scoring season with 25 goals. And he played a solid two-way game that will help Chicago put in better efforts night in and night out. The Blackhawks signed the veteran forward to an incredibly fair term and cap hit, as well. This is a good signing for Chicago in NHL Free Agency this year.

GRADE: A

Tyler Bertuzzi

Contract: Four years, $22 million ($5.5 million)

Tyler Bertuzzi hit NHL Free Agency last summer hoping to cash in on a successful stint with the Boston Bruins. However, that simply didn't happen. He settled for a one-year prove-it deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs instead. In 2023-24, he certainly proved he could provide value at the NHL level. He had some consistency issues, but he was a solid second-line winger with play-driving ability in Toronto.

With the Blackhawks, he should play a similar role. He may jump between the first and second lines in Chicago. But so long as he continues providing solid playmaking, the Blackhawks will be happy with this deal. If anything, this move gives Chicago a legitimate top-six forward, which they lacked in 2023-24.

GRADE: A

Alec Martinez

Contract: One year, $4 million

Chicago brought back a former fan favorite in Teuvo Teravainen this summer. This moves brings a former Western Conference foe to the Windy City. Alec Martinez once eliminated the Blackhawks from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014. The Kings went on to win the Stanley Cup that year. In 2023, Martinez won another Stanley Cup with Vegas.

Bygones are bygones at this point. Martinez won't play an elevated role on Chicago's blueline. But on a one-year contract, adding the 36-year-old rearguard will do wonders for youngsters Alex Vlasic and Kevin Korchinski. This is a nice depth move from the Blackhawks.

GRADE: B

TJ Brodie

Contract: Two years, $7.5 million ($3.75 million AAV)

TJ Brodie spent the last four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing a major role. He averaged over 21 minutes per game for the Maple Leafs in each of the last four years. This past season, though, he struggled at times. He is a well-respected player around the league, and he can provide a lot of value to the younger defensemen. However, the Blackhawks already added a player like this in Martinez. The fit here is a bit questionable, especially if Chicago continues to rebuild.

GRADE: C+

Laurent Brossoit

Contract: Two years, $6.6 million ($3.3 million AAV)

Laurent Brossoit has long been a solid NHL goaltender. Though he has never become a primary starter in the league, he has turned in a lot of good performances as a backup. In 2023-24, he formed one of the best goaltending tandems in the NHL with Connor Hellebuyck on the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blackhawks relied heavily on Petr Mrazek in 2023-24. In fact, he played a career-high 53 games for Chicago this past season. This was due to the unreliability of backup Arvid Soderblom. With Brossoit in the fold, Chicago shouldn't have to rely on Mrazek nearly as much. And given Mrazek's lengthy injury history, this is certainly a good thing. The Blackhawks should be better in goal this upcoming season.

GRADE: A