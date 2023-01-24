Chie Satonaka is the Chariot Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link skills, dialogue options, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Chie Satonaka Social Link

The Chie Social Link automatically initiates on April 18th. She is a romanceable character.

When her Social Link is maxed, Chie gives the protagonist Wristbands and allows the fusion of Futsunushi.

Chie Satonaka Availability

She is available during the day on all days of the week except for Sundays and Rainy Days. She can be found on the rooftop of Yasogami High, or outside of Daidara Metalworks.

Chie Satonaka Social Link Skills

Rank 1 – Assist Can now wake up a knocked-down ally during battle.

Rank 2 – Persona Skill learned: Rebellion Increases Critical rate for 3 turns (1 ally).

Rank 3 – Follow Up Can now perform a follow-up attack during battle.

Rank 4 – Persona Skill learned: Ice Boost Strengthens Ice attacks by 25%.

Rank 5 – Recover Can now cure severe ailments during battle.

Rank 6 – Persona Skill learned: Revolution Greatly increases Critical rate for 3 turns (all).

Rank 7 – Endure Can now endure a mortal blow during battle.

Rank 8 – Persona Skill learned: Bufula Deals medium Ice damage to 1 foe.

Rank 9 – Protect Can now take a mortal blow for you in battle.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transforms Persona. Persona Skill learned: Evade Fire Triples evasion rate against Fire attacks.



Outing Dialogue Options

Outings with Chie are available at night in the Shopping District, North Area. The Social Link will not advance during these outings.

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Chariot Arcana.

On 6/18, telling Chie she looks cute will grant two S. Link points.

5/1

“You should try it out if you get the chance. Meat’s the perfect meal for a rainy day.” I’ll give it a try. +2 My love for meat will win out. +2 I prefer fish. 0



5/4

“And you know what they say! ‘You can’t do anything without eating steak!'” I know what you mean. +2 Is that how that goes? +2 Don’t you get tired of steak? 0



6/5

“Aaaaah, I don’t want to think about it!” Call me up if you get scared. +3 Isn’t that just lightning? 0 It’s all part of your training! 0



Satonaka Chie Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Chariot Arcana.

Rank 1

“Oh, mornin’.” Morning. 0 You okay? 0 Did you sleep well? 0

“I dunno, I guess that’s what draws people to you, or something like that.” Is that a compliment? 0 Want me to bare it all? 0 Falling for me, huh? 0 (requires Rank 3 Courage)

> You haven’t yet asked Chie for her contact information. Ask her straight out 0 (requires Rank 3 Courage) Say it’s for the investigation 0



Rank 2

“Still, now’s the time to train right?” Right. +3 For what…? 0

“…No?” I’m cool with it. +3 I guess so… +2 What a pain. 0



Rank 3

“But me, I totally lose it… Kinda funny, huh?” It’s cute. +3 (requires Rank 3 Courage) It’s very feminine. +3 It’s hilarious. +3



Rank 4

“W-Well…” Quit bagging on her. +3 (requires Rank 3 Courage) Exactly. 0 None of your business. +2

> What should you do…? Crack a joke +3 Hold Chie’s hand +3 (requires Rank 3 Courage) Badmouth Takeshi +2



Rank 5

“Mmmm… The meat and rice just flow through my veins…” Wolfing it down, huh? +3 Looks delicious. +3 You look so happy. +3

“I hope she’s not straining herself. Makes you worry, huh?” I’ll look out for her. +3 Yukiko isn’t that weak. +3 I worry more for you. +3 (also increases Understanding)



Rank 6

“What cowards, ganging up on the weak like that!” Exactly. +3 It’s eat or be eaten. 0

“We’ll grab’em and make them apologize! Right, Leader?” Of course. +3 Let the police handle it. 0 What a pain… 0



Rank 7

> Things aren’t looking good… Hold Chie back 0 Fight them yourself 0

“I charged in by myself… Caused you trouble…” It’s no trouble. +2 I’m used to it. 0 Just think next time. 0



Rank 8

“I feel like I missed the point…” There’s still time. +3 That’s the first step. +3 It’s hard to face yourself. +3



Rank 9

> Things aren’t looking good… Let Chie do her thing 0 Shield Chie 0 Fight with Chie 0

“…Was that stupid of me?” It all turned out okay. +3 You protected that kid. +3 That was reckless. 0

> …The mood is right. What should you do…? Will you be my girlfriend? LOVERS I’m counting on you. FRIENDSHIP



Rank MAX – Friendship

“I mean… we’ll always be friends!” Of course. +3 Maybe not always. 0



Rank MAX – Lovers