During Monday’s Super Bowl Week opening night, much of the buzz revolved around the persistent officiating conspiracy theories surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' sustained success. Travis Kelce didn’t hold back when addressing how NFL media members have been fueling that narrative.

When a young reporter flipped the script on Travis Kelce, asking what question he would pose to the media if given the chance, the Chiefs' tight end didn’t hesitate. He immediately questioned why the media has been pushing the narrative that officiating has favored Kansas City throughout the playoffs.

“If I could ask the media one question. Uhm, why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing?” asked the Chiefs’ superstar tight end. “You know what I mean. Why are you guys leaning into it?”

The referees favoring the Kansas City Chiefs?

The idea that the NFL and its officials favor the Chiefs isn’t new, but it has gained momentum on social media, especially during Kansas City’s postseason run. The controversy first escalated after the team’s divisional round victory over the Houston Texans, when head coach DeMeco Ryans and multiple Texans players suggested they were battling the referees just as much as they were facing the Chiefs.

A few questionable calls in the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory, particularly the ball placement on Josh Allen’s fourth-quarter QB sneak, only fueled the conspiracy theories further.

Kelce isn’t the only one fed up with the conversation. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed the idea of officials favoring the Chiefs as a “ridiculous theory” during his annual Super Bowl press conference. Meanwhile, Chiefs president Mark Donovan pushed back in an interview with NFL Network, arguing that Kansas City has also dealt with plenty of calls going against them.

Scrutinizing the officiating at the Super Bowl

Reporters find themselves in a tricky spot when bringing up officiating with players like Kelce. On one side, it puts athletes in an unfair position, forcing them to address a controversy they have no control over. On the other, it's their job to ask the tough questions that fans are demanding answers to. And there’s no denying that officiating has been the most talked-about issue surrounding the Chiefs this postseason.

Whether Kelce believes the concerns have merit or not, officiating will remain under intense scrutiny when the teams take the field for Super Bowl LIX. If a controversial call influences the game's outcome, expect the debate to continue well beyond Sunday.

Kelce put together another strong campaign in 2024, hauling in 97 catches for 823 yards. However, his three touchdown receptions marked his lowest total since his rookie year. So far this postseason, he's notched nine catches for 136 yards and a score.