Aryna Sabalenka is headed to the next phase of the 2023 China Open after taking care of business against Katie Boulter of England in a 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) victory in the second round. Sabalenka, who is currently the world's No. 1 female tennis player, also defeated Sofia Kenin in the first round, 6-1, 6-2.

After stamping her class and edging Boulter, Aryna Sabalenka spoke candidly about a major reason for her success in that meeting.

“In the key moments I played a little bit better than her,” Sabalenka said after the match, via the Associated Press (h/t Associated Press). “I think it was all about the last games in each set. I mean, she had the opportunity. I'm super happy that I didn't give her easily those sets,” Sabalenka added.

Sabalenka put 61 of her 100 first serves in play against Boulter. Although Boulter had a higher first serve rate of 64 percent, Sabalenka had a better winning conversion rate on her first serves, 67 percent to 63 percent. The Belarusian also had eight aces to just five by her opponent.

In the third round, Aryna Sabalenka will cross paths with world No. 36 Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Sabalenka is looking to score a tournament title in her first event since losing to Coco Gauff in the finals of the 2023 US Open women's singles tourney last September. Gauff is also still standing at the China Open, as she has reserved a spot in the third round after outlasting Petra Martic in the second round.

So far in 2023, Sabalenka has three WTA singles titles to her name.