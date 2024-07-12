Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic in the 2024 Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final. Our Wimbledon final odds series has our Alcaraz Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alcaraz Djokovic.

Does this sound familiar to you? No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic for the Wimbledon men's single title. It's the 37th major final for Djokovic, who is aiming for a 25th major singles title, which would make him the only human being on earth with that many singles titles. Margaret Court, a star women's tennis player in the late 1960s and early 1970s, also has 24 singles titles

Djokovic is also playing for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title, which would equal Roger Federer. So much is on the line for Djokovic, who would enlarge his already-titanic place in tennis history with a win at age 37, one month after suffering a torn meniscus at the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz is also playing for history. The Spaniard is gunning for back-to-back Wimbledons, for a “Channel Double” — winning the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back in the same year — and for a 4-0 record in his first four major finals. If he can claim all of those achievements, Alcaraz would vault himself many notches higher in the annals of tennis and become one of the great “young man” champions the sport has ever seen. Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal set the standard for winning lots of men's singles titles at a relatively early age. Alcaraz — who is already in the middle of that conversation — would take several steps forward with a victory in 2024.

We previewed this matchup last year in the 2023 Wimbledon final. As you look at the odds below, you will be able to see how much the markets have shifted to Alcaraz compared to 12 months ago.

Here are the Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Final odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Final Odds: Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread

Alcaraz -2.5: -110

Djokovic +2.5: -120

Money line

Carlos Alcaraz: -160

Novak Djokovic: +132

To win first set

Alcaraz: -136

Djokovic: +110

Total Games In Match

Over 40.5: -118

Under 40.5: -112

Total Games Won

Alcaraz over 21.5 games: -108

Alcaraz under 21.5 games: -126

Djokovic over 20.5 games: -106

Djokovic under 20.5 games: -128

How To Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:10 a.m. ET/6:10 a.m. PT

Why Carlos Alcaraz Could Cover The Spread

The spread is 2.5 games. If Alcaraz wins the match straight up, chances are he will also beat the spread. The only way Alcaraz fails to cover despite winning the match is if he wins a couple tiebreakers while Djokovic wins one or two sets by large margins. If Alcaraz does win straight up, however, it's unlikely that's how it will go. Djokovic would really need to thread the needle. If anything, Djokovic is the player more likely to win tiebreaker sets, while Alcaraz is more likely to win a 6-3 set with Djokovic possibly trying to conserve energy over a five-set match.

A reasonable scoreline in which Alcaraz covers the spread: Alcaraz, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 (Alcaraz by four games).

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

If you think that Novak Djokovic will keep this match very close, you're getting 2.5 games. Last year, Djokovic was giving 3.5 games as the favorite. That's a six-game swing in the markets. There's real value in betting Djokovic against the spread. He might not win straight up, but he will cover.

A reasonable scoreline in which Djokovic loses the match but covers: Alcaraz, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 (Alcaraz by two games).

Final Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

There's a way to give yourself chances to cash multiple tickets or hit a parlay and not be fully committed to one player in this match. Djokovic keeping the match close but Alcaraz winning straight up is a very strong possibility. You can make bets in line with that pair of outcomes. Djokovic getting plus money to win set one is attractive, but if you think Alcaraz will bounce back to win the match, you have Alcaraz total games to lean on. Djokovic, if he wins the first set by at least two games, becomes a really good bet to cover the spread. You have options and flexibility. Djokovic over total games and match over 40.5 total games are solid plays, too, since this match should go at least four sets and possibly five.

Final Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic to win first set, Djokovic +2.5 games, Alcaraz over 21.5 games