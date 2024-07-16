Fulfill the prophecy! Here are the details for Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus Release Date: July 17, 2024

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus has a release date of July 17, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus Gameplay

This game is a Metroidvania game with Souls-Like elements. Players control a single character and must explore the game’s map using the usual platforming mechanics. This includes jumping up platforms, and dashing across platforms, and the like.

Much like other Metroidvania games, players will be backtracking a lot in this game, as some paths are not immediately available. Some paths, for example, may require players to know how to double jump. As such, they must progress first, and return once the skill is available.

Other than platforming, players will also have to face off against various bosses. These bosses are massive and are based on monsters from Japanese Folklore. Players must use everything they have learned, from moves to attacks, to take down these bosses.

Should the player fail, then they can just try and try again. Defeating these foes will allow the player to proceed, and even earn rewards to help them in their journey.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus Story

Players follow the story of Bo, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana). Bo descended from the heavens so that they could fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. Joining him in his journey is his trusty bo staff, a long stick that can be used as a weapon, or a means of movement.

During their travels, they will encounter numerous creatures from Japanese folklore. Some will help the player, while others will hinder them. Bo must surmount these challenges, and fulfill the prophecy.

That’s all of the details for BoL Path of the Teal Lotus, its release date, story, gameplay, and trailers.

