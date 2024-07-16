The Chicago Bulls have finally bitten the bullet and pivoted towards a head-on youth movement. They traded away Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey earlier in the offseason, and they dealt DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade for two second-round picks — disappointing given how much they could have gotten had they traded those two earlier, but better late than never in that regard. However, Zach LaVine is still a Bulls player — much to the frustration of all parties involved, if the latest reports are any indication.

The Bulls' desire to trade LaVine away is no secret; he simply doesn't make too much sense on a team that's looking to boost their odds in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Moreover, Chicago wants to offload the $138 million left on his contract that runs for three more seasons.

But Zach LaVine also doesn't trust the Bulls front office and coaching staff fully, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, and this further incentivizes the team to trade him away in fear that him sticking around could lead to a “dysfunctional locker room”, with LaVine “poisoning the well that the younger players are drinking from”.

This situation has the potential to turn toxic, although LaVine isn't exactly someone who kicks up too big of a fuss. But for both LaVine and the Bulls' sake, a break-up appears to be the best course of action. Now, if only there was a team out there that is willing to absorb LaVine and the hefty financial commitment that comes with trading for him.

Zach LaVine, stuck with the Bulls?

At this point, the Bulls may have no choice but to try and rehabilitate their relationship with Zach LaVine, as it's looking like there isn't a team in the NBA that's willing to be their dance partner in a trade. The new CBA has made it very difficult for teams to stockpile huge contracts like LaVine's, as it puts them in a choke hold, roster-building wise.

A player making around $46 million per year on average is expected to either be a primary option on a contending team or someone who could provide high-level support for a team with championship aspirations. LaVine could have been that player if he were at his best. However, a down 2023-24 season means that his stock is very low, and win-now teams are instead looking elsewhere (Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen, for instance) to acquire a lineup upgrade.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with LaVine, but they appear to be saving their chips for a better and healthier star player. They have been one of the most passive teams this offseason, and LaVine isn't exactly someone that they'll be pushing their chips to the table for.

The Bulls have already offered LaVine to the Golden State Warriors earlier in the offseason for the non-guaranteed contract of Chris Paul, and they were rebuffed in their overtures. Meanwhile, the Pistons, another team interested in LaVine, have already made their moves, bringing back Tobias Harris and re-signing Simone Fontecchio in free agency, as well as picking up sharpshooters Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. to address their roster's biggest need.

Acquiring two second-round picks in the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade may be a positive, but at this point, it's looking like the Bulls will have to attach a first-round pick just to get off of LaVine's contract.

Bounce-back season incoming for LaVine?

His trade value being at the lowest it has been for quite some time should light a fire underneath Zach LaVine, especially when it's this very reality that's preventing him from finding a new team. LaVine suffered through injuries throughout the 2023-24 season, limiting him to just 19.5 points per game — his worst output since the 2017-18 season — and in February, he went under the knife to address his foot injury, ending his season.

One of the main selling points of LaVine's game is his athleticism, so for him to suffer a foot injury, possibly sapping him of what makes him the stellar player he once was, is scary. But his hopes of finding a new team will hinge on his ability to return to form, so he will have to set that distrust of the Bulls front office and coaching staff aside and play ball with them, for the betterment of all parties.

LaVine figures to be the starting small forward now for the Bulls, playing alongside Coby White, Josh Giddey, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vucevic in the starting lineup. With a talented playmaker in Giddey by his side, a bounce-back season may not be too far away from the 29-year-old former two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion.