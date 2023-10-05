US tennis star Coco Gauff continues to hit new milestones. Gauff originally captured the hearts of America while winning the US Open in September. Her inspirational win drew praise from across the sports world, including from legends like Serena Williams, Magic Johnson and Roger Federer. Since, the 19-year-old star has won the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Gauff is now competing at the China Open. She just notched a win during the third round over Veronika Kudermetova, extending her win streak to 15 consecutive matches. This is the longest win streak on the WTA Tour this season, surpassing the previous mark of 14 by Poland's Iga Swiatek.

After notching the win, Gauff reacted to her streak saying, “I'm really happy with how I've been able to manage. I had trouble finding the way I wanted to play in these conditions. I felt like the balls were flying in the first match and playing passive in the second. I'm really happy with how I've been able to troubleshoot and problem-solve. Today I played a good match overall,” via ESPN.

Heading into the tournament, Coco Gauff was ranked third despite her recent US Open win. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka ranked first despite having lost to Gauff in the US Open Finals while Iga Swiatek held the second seed. Gauff is now set to advance to the quarterfinals where she will face the sixth seed in the tournament, Maria Sakkari. The quarterfinal matchup will take place on October 5th and if Gauff wins, she will go on to the semifinals.