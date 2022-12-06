By Adrian Reyes · 2 min read

What do you do when a sentient, killer train pursues you relentlessly? More importantly, what CAN you do? Learn more about Choo-Choo Charles, its release date, gameplay, and story here.

Choo-Choo Charles release date: December 9, 2022

Choo-Choo Charles will release on December 9, 2022. It will be available exclusively on PC through Steam.

Choo-Choo Charles gameplay

Despite the innocent-sounding name, Choo Choo Charles is a first-person open-world survival horror game. Players take control of an unnamed protagonist who navigates a small island on a small train. Of course, it does not end there. The island is inhabited by Charles, a sentient train with an evil face and spider legs who occasionally pursues the player during their travels. Players who encounter Charles along the tracks will need to shoot at it from their train’s mounted minigun in order to ward it off. Your first encounter with it won’t be the last, though. Players may encounter Charles several times over the course of the game, so plan out every move very carefully before heading out to explore.

Over the course of the game, players will also be able to explore other parts of the island through missions that take them beyond the tracks. Explore the woods, abandoned mines, and other locations in an attempt to learn more about what is going on with the island, its inhabitants, and the killer train. Who knows, there may be more to the island than meets the eye.

Players will also get to meet the locals on the island throughout the game. Help them out in different ways and they will provide you with certain upgrades for your train, ranging from additional firepower to train parts and faster train speed. These things will eventually be used to turn your train into the ultimate death machine on wheels, which will come in handy for your final confrontation with Charles. Once you gain enough firepower, you may just be able to bring the killer train to its end.

Choo-Choo Charles Story

You are on a train, fighting for your life against a killer train chasing after you. That’s really all there is to it.

