The felony domestic violence case against former Texas men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has been dropped by Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza.

Beard was arrested in December and suspended without pay by Texas after it was alleged that he assaulted a woman that was unnamed at the time. Randi Trew, Beard’s fiancée, later came forward with a statement regarding the attack and chose not to prosecute after alleging Beard violently assaulted her, according to ESPN.

“Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims,” Garza said, via ESPN. “In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe.”

Trew alleged that Beard choked and bit her and the police affidavit stated that Trew was unable to breathe after being strangled by Beard from behind. She later claimed that the former Texas coach acted in self-defense, did not strangle her and that breaking his glasses started the altercation. Beard has maintained innocence, as made clear by his attorney, Perry Minton. “The fact that Mr. Garza’s review resulted in this determination so quickly says a lot. We are very pleased,” Minton said, via ESPN.

Chris Beard was fired as the Texas men’s basketball coach midway through his second season as the allegations arose. The Longhorns have gone 13-5 since then under Rodney Terry. With the case now dropped, many college basketball pundits have suspected that Beard will find another coaching job.