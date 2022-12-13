By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday. The 49-year-old was arrested by authorities in Austin, Texas on a felony domestic violence charge which reportedly involved strangling a family member.

Texas basketball has already been made aware of the situation and they have decided to act swiftly. NCAA insider Jeff Goodman has reported that the Longhorns have decided to suspend the embattled coach without pay amid this shocking scandal.

In a brief statement, the Longhorns announced their decision to suspend Beard based on the current information they have on hand:

“The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach and will withhold his pay until further notice.”

According to the arrest affidavit, an unnamed woman has accused Chris Beard of physically abusing her. She told police that the Texas coach “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts.” She also stated that the choking lasted for at least five seconds and that it impeded her breathing.

For his part, Beard’s attorney has already come out with their own statement claiming that his client is “100% innocent of these charges.”

The Longhorns are in action on Monday and it has been reported that associate head coach Rodney Terry will step in as the squad’s acting head coach in Beard’s stead.

After his arrest, Beard was released from the Travis County jail on Monday afternoon on a $10,000 bail.