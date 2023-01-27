It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began.

The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how Chris Paul about Crowder as a player and as a brother.

CP3 was asked about Jae Crowder following the Suns’ loss to a Mavs side that was without Luka Doncic for most of the game. The team definitely could have used the toughness and composure from Crowder in that situation, and Paul felt the same way:

“I miss him,” said Chris Paul.

“Ain’t no secret about it. That’s one of our brothers. I came here with Jae, you know. Hope he good, 9-9, you out there, I hope you good, but it’s a business. It’s the league. It is what it is.”

"Jae? Nine-nine? I miss him. It ain't no secret about it. That's one of our brothers." Chris Paul was asked whether he misses Jae Crowder and spoke about the business side of the equation: pic.twitter.com/J3asqldWeT — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 27, 2023

Considering how depleted the Suns roster has been this season at times, Crowder’s absence due to ongoing contract disputes has been even more palpable. He’s beef the Suns’ starting power forward for the majority of his two seasons in Phoenix, averaging 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in his 127 games played for the franchise.

At 32 years old, Crowder is in the final stretch of his career wherein he could seek a relatively sizable pay day. Given the turmoil that’s surrounded the Suns franchise of late, that’s hardly been a priority of theirs which has led to the irreparable rift between both sides.