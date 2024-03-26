Before the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies matchup, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon were ruled out as they nursed minor injuries. Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. were also questionable but did end up playing. Despite being down two starters, the Nuggets were able to blow out the Grizzlies, 128-103. In fact, the Nuggets had the lead for the entire game.
With Murray and Gordon out, this opened the door for bench players to get some minutes in. Reggie Jackson would get the start in place of Murray, and Christian Braun would start in place of Gordon. While those are large roles to fill, the bench players made the most of their minutes.
“With Jamal and Aaron and Zeke [Nnaji] all out, guys got a lot of minutes that they hadn't gotten in a while,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said in his presser. “I thought they all made the most of those minutes.”
Jackson would finish the night with 15 points, eight assists, and one rebound. Braun would have 17 points, two assists, and five rebounds.
On top of the Nuggets bench players shining, Jokic continued his dominance and had no problem spreading the ball around. It looked like he was really enjoying playing with the bench guys.
“I think Nikola gets excited for nights like this,” Malone said. “… Knowing that Collin [Gillsepie] is going to play, knowing that Julian [Strawther] is going to play. I think Nikola loves to help those guys. … Nikola just empowers those guys. He's communicating, he's talking to them in the huddles and on the court. But I think his mindset is he's gonna play his game, but he's also going to really enjoy trying to help some of these other guys that maybe don't get regular minutes. … He makes everyone better. That's why he's truly a great player.”
Christian Braun hitting his stride
As we near the end of the regular season, the Nuggets look just as dominant, if not more, than their championship season. One player that is really hitting his stride is Christian Braun. He looks more comfortable shooting and he brings a certain swagger to every game. Braun's confidence is something that has really stuck out to Malone, and he's impressed with his growth this season.
“He's been doing it, man. The energy, the effort. Shooting the ball with confidence,” Malone said. “Earlier in the year he missed a couple, he was hesitating, he wasn't shooting the open shot. It kind of has a ripple effect on our offense. You don't shoot the open shot, it kinda messes everybody else up. But I think Christian Braun on both ends of the floor was just incredible tonight.”
With 10 games remaining in the season, the Nuggets are first in the Western Conference. Their lead is slim though, as they're only 1 game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Braun explains that the Nuggets understand the importance of these final games.
“We’re trying to get the 1 seed the same way — understanding the importance of every game and understanding the importance of how big the 1 seed was for us last year,” Braun said. “We’re still approaching each game the same way. That’s the good thing about this organization. We try to win every game. Guys aren’t sitting, guys aren’t throwing games. We’re going out here to win every game. We’re playing the right way, no matter who’s on the court.”