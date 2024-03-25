The top of the Western Conference standings has constantly changed every single night. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have had their turns residing at the top of the West, but the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets are back in the driver's seat with limited time remaining this season. Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets are on a quest to repeat as champions. However, these two stars could be in line to miss their second straight game due to injury.
When the Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111 on Saturday, they did so without Jokic and Murray on the floor. Whereas Jokic has been dealing with lower back pain and left hip inflammation, Murray has been battling a left ankle sprain.
These injuries have left the status of Jokic and Murray up in the air for Denver's game on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury status vs. Grizzlies
The Nuggets have one goal right now, and that is to win back-to-back championships. In order to do so, they will need Murray and Jokic to be 100 percent healthy for what should be a lengthy and tedious playoff run, especially in a loaded Western Conference. No postseason series is going to be easy in the West this season, even for the defending champions, which is why getting their two stars extra rest near the conclusion of the season is essential.
Although they likely could have played against the Blazers the other night, the Nuggets elected to keep both Murray and Jokic out of the lineup. Now, they could realistically miss their second straight game due to the Grizzlies' underwhelming 24-47 record this season. In addition to Murray and Jokic being listed as questionable on the team's injury report for Monday night's game against Memphis, both Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are also questionable to play as well.
Whereas Porter is dealing with an illness, Gordon is listed on the injury report with a right plantar fascia strain. At this point, the Nuggets will play any of their starters as long as they can perform at 100 percent in pregame warmups.
Murray has played in a total of 54 games this season, averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor. As a result of crossing the 65-game minimum threshold this season, Murray will be ineligible for any end-of-season awards and accolades, such as All-NBA honors.
As for Jokic, he has played in 68 games, averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. The two-time MVP has missed a total of three games, which is why he is still eligible to win his third MVP award. Jokic continues to be viewed as the favorite for the Most Valuable Player honors this season.
Should Jokic or Murray be ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, veterans DeAndre Jordan and Reggie Jackson will continue to step up in their place.
The Nuggets will provide further updates on the status of their starters closer to the start of Monday night's game.