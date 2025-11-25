The Denver Nuggets picked up another highlight on Monday night after Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic delivered one of the cleanest long-range heaves of the season. The moment instantly became a top Nuggets highlight in the early 2025-2026 NBA season and set the tone for a strong finish in a 125-115 win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

The sequence unfolded in the final seconds of the third quarter with the Nuggets holding a five-point lead. The Joker gathered the ball well behind the logo and launched a high-arcing attempt that dropped cleanly as the buzzer sounded. The shot pushed the margin to eight and created a viral moment that lifted a roster missing multiple starters. It also served as a key scoring play in Jokic’s 10th triple-double of the year and helped swing the momentum heading into the final quarter.

Jokic finished the night with 17 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds, continuing his run of MVP-caliber production. Jamal Murray led all scorers with 29 points, while Peyton Watson added 27 in one of the strongest outings of his young career. The win pushed the Nuggets to 13-4, reinforcing their depth as they continue to navigate injuries to Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.

The smooth heave underscored how often he shifts momentum without appearing to force the action, a trait that continues to separate him from nearly every other player in the league. The play drew a visible reaction from the Memphis crowd and immediately steadied a Denver group operating without key starters. It proved to be a timely boost, giving the Nuggets the edge they needed to manage the fourth quarter on the road and close out another impressive early-season win.

For a team aiming to stay atop the Western Conference race, the latest feat from Jokic serves as both a reminder of his unmatched skill and another spark in a strong early-season push.