The Denver Nuggets are spoiled with one Nikola Jokic highlight after another. He threw down a viscous slam on Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. two nights ago. But a dizzying no-look dime via a Jokic assist sparked reactions Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jokic, already known for his uncanny dribbling skills, attacked the key and drew the double team. The NBA champion turned his back to the defenders — but dished the spinning pass to Peyton Watson. And Watson finished the backdoor cut with the fourth quarter layup in the 125-115 road win.

NIKOLA JOKIC WITH AN INSANE DIME 😳pic.twitter.com/q1Ij59m5o5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

That wasn't the last time both connected in the fourth quarter. Jokic was again on the passing end — dishing to Watson on a one-footer two-point attempt with 29.3 left.

But the spinning assist/dime sparked got the NBA online world buzzing.

Reactions sprout for Nikola Jokic spinning move in Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

One fan took quick notice of the Nuggets' bench reaction on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter. Another raved about how “underrated” Jokic's handles with the basketball are.

Forbes NBA writer Joel Rush called the pass “wizardry” after watching him spin inside the lane and break out the behind-the-back pass. His spin move became a litany of highlights inside the FedEx Forum.

He dropped 17 points in 34 total minutes. Jokic also made three of four three-point attempts. But he delivered the triple double by pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out 16 assists.

Jokic became a force on the defensive end too — grabbing two steals to lead Denver. His team improved to 13-4 overall. Jokic walked in garnering Most Valuable Player chatter, and certainly executed one MVP moment through his spinning no-looker.