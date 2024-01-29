The award-winning director gave a big complement to this series.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan is a huge fan of the satirical comedy The Curse.

He recently moderated a Q&A with Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who are stars in the Showtime and Paramount+ show, Variety reported. In the comedy, Fielder and Stone are a married couple with a show called Fliplanthrophy on HGTV.

According to A24, “The Curse centers on Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. Their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees an opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones — all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.”

Christopher Nolan praises The Curse

Nolan said of the series, “There are so few shows that come along that genuinely have no precedents. I mean, you're going back to things like Twin Peaks or The Prisoner or Dennis Potter's Singing Detective — things like that. So you're in an amazing space, and I can't wait for audiences to catch up with the climax.”

The series is getting a ton of praise from numerous critics, although some reviews are mixed.

Brian Tallerico of Roger Ebert.com said in his review, “The Curse can be remarkably funny if one is on Fielder and Safdie's cringe-driven sense of humor, which thrives on discomfort. Having said that, it undeniably spins its wheels as the season goes along, losing some of its sharp energy of the first few episodes.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Curse is sitting at a 94% Tomatometer and a 41% audience score.

All this said, getting praise from a director like Christopher Nolan has to feel pretty good. That's something Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie aren't cursing about.